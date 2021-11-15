Taylor Swift: Red (Taylors Version) Album review

Just beyond the bounds of normal human consciousness lies a realm ruled by a benevolent blonde whose songs are sacred texts. In the wormholes on Tumblr and TikTok, you will discover a new language of signs and symbols, and a multitude of messages to decode. Nail polish colors hold secret meanings. Halloween costumes are precursors. The lost scarves are mythified like lost arches.

It’s the Swiftverse. East Red (Taylor version) really try to exist elsewhere? The second of six albums that Swift is remaking from scratch to regain financial and legal control of her catalog, it rests on the well-founded belief that her fandom will consume anything turned by her hands, even slightly edited versions of songs. that came out less than a decade ago, plus a handful of contemporary unreleased tracks for good measure. Leave it to Taylor to turn a business maneuver into a radical mid-career retrospective; let Swifties receive the songs, merchandise and short film as gifts, a glimpse into the secret history of their idols handed down as a reward for their dedication.

Originally released in 2012, Red was the clear link between the start of Swift’s career and her leadership. After progressing three albums away from country, she revealed the extent of her pop ambition, calling on producers Max Martin and ShellbackSwedish heavy hitters who had sent Britney Spears and P! Nk to the charts to pluck the synths and drop the bass. (Message in a Bottle, the first song Swift wrote with the couple, is part of Red (Taylor version)s new offers; her profuse polish almost makes up for her lack of personality.) Red this is also where she began to look for source material beyond her own biography; character studies (of Ethel Kennedy on the slightly ditzy Starlight; of an elder Joni Mitchell-esque on The Lucky One; of a mother who loses her young son to cancer on the Ronan Jump Track) point in the direction of folklore, where, years later, the rift between Swift and her narrators would widen.

As Without fear (Taylors version), the first of the Swifts re-recordings to be released, Red (Taylor version) stays true to the original. Hunting for the subtle differences between the old and the new feels like playing Wheres Waldo ?, and sometimes just a test of helmet fidelity. Various instruments are slightly louder or quieter in the mix; a note or two could have been altered in Sad Beautiful Tragic’s melody; the pees on We’ll never get back together is even more disgusting than before. One notable exception to this trend of similarity is the bonus track Girl at Home, formerly a primitive and strummy ode to Girl’s Code, freshly remade with producer Elvira Anderfjrd (a Max Martin signatory) as a synth-pop joint. bubbling and heavy.

If you haven’t listened Red, recently or never, it’s well worth your time; in her ecstatic and expressive voice, tangy humor, vivid imagery, and tender attention to nuances of love and loss, you’ll find everything that makes Taylor Swift great. But the real appeal to its main audience, who already knows Red like the backs of their hands, is the new material. Some of them are only new in the sense of being newly attached to this album or recently picked up by Taylor: Ronan was a one-time charity single in 2012; Little Big Town recorded Better Man, a stolen look in the rearview mirror on the road to toxic love, in 2016; and the Aerial Venom Kiss Babe was released by country duo Sugarland in 2018. The most anticipated is a long version of a classic: All Too Well, a Red track with a disproportionate presence in the Swift tradition.

A slow-burning tale of love at sunset, long codified as an example of Swiftian storytelling, the original version of All Too Well was the product of Swift and co-writer Liz Roses, with significant edits a 10-minute demo. Now Swift has unearthed the lost worms. Not all are additive; Swifts’ analysis beyond her years in the last verse feels disconnected from the ongoing pain of the version as we know it, and when she opens the song for input from her subjects (the love story has it mutilated you too?), it undermines the finality of its own account. The extra volume dilutes the crescendo of the originals, making it more difficult to locate the emotional climax. Yet it’s surreal to see the stuff of inferior writers’ dreams You kept me as a secret / But I kept you as an oath abandoned, until now, on the editing room floor .

Some of the tracks in the vault feel like they’ve been left out Red because they weren’t up to it; see the screaming joy of The Very First Night, the all too obvious hook of Run (like you’re running from the law). Nothing New Is Much More Compelling, a somber acoustic ballad in the wheelhouse of guest star Phoebe Bridgers, who grapples with the music world’s fickle relationship with young women. Those same anxieties of being chewed up, spat out and replaced have surfaced on The Lucky One, but here, instead of projecting them onto another character, Swift inhabits them with her own voice. Nothing New was written by Swift in her early twenties, a time when she was deeply afraid of alienating her audience. I wonder if she withheld it for fear that it would become a self-fulfilling prophecy that, by exposing her disillusionment, would lose its own luster.

Swift has the annoying habit of relegating the female guests of his songs to the background; you just have to ask Chaim, Imogen Heap, the chicks, Where Colbie Caillat. Bridgers, meanwhile, runs off with a full verse and a chorus to herself. In light of the subject matter of the songs, this seems important: by inviting a popular young artist who has studied his textbook to share her scene, Swift suggests there is ample room for the two of them. But things get weird on the bridge, when she begins to become prophetic about the young woman who will eventually take her crown. Exchanging lines with Bridgers, she sings:

I know someday I’ll meet her, it’s a fever dream

The kind of sparkle you only have at 17

Shell knows the way and then Shell says she got the map from me

I’ll say I’m happy for her, then I’ll cry to fall asleep

Again this year, 17-year-old Olivia Rodrigo pulled out her smash, then borrowed generously enough from Swift to give her two writing credits, one retroactive to her debut. Swift is too smart not to know that some of her listeners will make this connection. No matter; she owns it. Ownership is, after all, the raison d’être of this project of ownership of master recordings, but also of personal and artistic history. You have to admire Swifts standing so resolutely behind his. Red, often hailed as Swift’s best album, isn’t perfect; it contains some of his great masterpieces (Holy Ground, 22, All Too Well), but also some hiccups (reviewing this record, I switched to Starlight for the first time perhaps since 2012) . Red (Taylor version) may first be a business venture, but that doesn’t mean that it lacks an underlying artistic statement: that sometimes we have to revisit our past, both flattering and less flattering elements, in order to arrive at our to come up. Swift will have no trouble finding companions for the road.

To buy: Gross trade

(Pitchfork earns a commission on purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Catch up with every Saturday with 10 of our top rated albums of the week. Subscribe to the 10 to Hear newsletter here.