In The Middle Of The Matrix: Resurrection Promotions, Priyanka Chopra And Jason Momoa Spotted At A London Bar | Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra visited a bar in London on Saturday night where Jason Momoa was also in attendance. The actor is currently in the UK promoting his upcoming release The Matrix: Resurrection.

In images shared by Daily Mail, Priyanka Chopra was seen walking out of the Chiltern fire station in London. She opted for a casual ensemble for her dinner by wearing a fitted black blazer over a black t-shirt as well as a pair of plaid pants and boots.

On the other hand, Jason Momoa was seen wearing a cream shirt and pants. He was hugging a friend while posing for the cameras. It is not known if Priyanka and Jason crossed paths.

Priyanka has spent most of this year in London. She was filming for her Amazon Citadel series with Richard Madden in the UK. A few weeks ago, she and the team traveled to Spain to film another stop on the program. Priyanka then returned to the United States where she celebrated Diwali with her family and friends.

Not only did she throw a starry night out, but she also attended Diwali parties hosted by Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh. Priyanka revealed that she is back in the UK after her hiatus in an Instagram post.

The actor revealed that she is in the country to promote The Matrix 4. Sharing a photo with his co-stars Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka said: A well played day and night with @jhenwick and @ yahya.

The Matrix: Resurrection, which stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role, released the trailer in September. Although Priyanka Chopra has made an appearance, her role is still under wraps. Fans of the franchise believe Priyanka could take on the role of Adult Sati.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa was recently seen in Dune, alongside Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac, among others. It has also been reported that he will reprise his role as Aquaman in the standalone superhero film sequel.