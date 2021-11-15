Entertainment
“Star Trek” actor doesn’t believe in God
John de Lancie (Q on “Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is not at all like the selfish, omnipotent character he plays. Instead, he’s a down-to-earth and ardent science fan, even according to his own website which says, “So you’ve arrived! Let’s take a break for some science time.
He starred in the “Scopes Monkey Trial” and helped write the plays “Kitzmiller v. Dover Area School District ”, both covering the separation of Church and State. The play “Kitzmiller v. Dover ”is particularly relevant today. The real test took place in 2004, when the Dover Area School Board of Trustees (a Pennsylvania school board) approved teaching “smart design” in the classroom. Some parents in the area fought against the school board, sued them… and won.
Although the trial took place in 2004, it is no exaggeration to see the parallels with today. And if you were curious, Lancie draws them.
His love of critical thinking began early
Asked by PhACT (Philadelphia Association of Critical Thinking) about how his interest in science started, he remembered a book – Mysterious island – by Jules Verne. He wished he could discern information and navigate his way through problem solving. He liked the idea of being in charge of his own destiny.
It could also be because Lancie was diagnosed with dyslexia. The learning disability was so debilitating that he joined a small school where he received more attention and help. For the record, to this day, he tells PhACT that reading and learning the script are the most difficult parts of acting.
De Lancie says what changed the direction of his life was understanding how some people don’t believe in science. College students participated in a question-and-answer session for the play “Scopes Monkey Trial”. More than half of the students in the room believed the earth was created at a specific time – October 22, 4004 BC. AD on a Sunday.
Maybe that’s why he started talking so often with young people. The Lay Student Alliance demand De Lancie will address their promotion. Speaking to them, he explains how his generation had good intentions, at least initially, but had gone astray. He accuses the baby boomers of destroying the climate, launching conspiracy theories (which led to Trump and the anti-vaccines) and accumulating money while increasing debt. He challenges Generation Z to overcome these obstacles.
De Lancie doesn’t believe in God
De Lancie may play a god in “Star Trek”, but he doesn’t believe in God. It doesn’t mean that he doesn’t respect people who are believers. In fact, in the PhACT interview, he speaks in awe of a religious friend. But he indicates that this friend also thinks critically – is curious about the world and eager for answers without falling back on religious doctrine. (Although he doesn’t believe in what he calls “magical thinking.”) In the PhACT interview, he says, “There is a fine line between faith and delusion.
This is why he bemoans certain reflections today, including conspiracy theories.
Expelled from Sunday School
According to PhACT, Lancie says he blurted out Sunday school that nothing made sense. After this comment, he was promptly fired and asked not to return. Although he went to church, he confessed to Skeptical investigator that he felt manipulated there… and that he didn’t like it.
Not a fan of Trump
When we talk about the former president of the United States in Skeptical investigator, de Lancie calls Trump a “stupendous liar.” He goes on to say:
I felt compelled to show the audience what it was like to play dishonest characters. As actors, it’s our job to get into what it’s like to be those kinds of people.
Indeed, he joined the anti-Trump group (Trek Against Trump) with other actors, writers and producers.
Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers attack him
De Lancie draws a parallel between the polio vaccine and the COVID vaccine, indicating that they are both “a miracle vaccine”. He even marvels at the wonders of science that a COVID vaccine has been created so quickly and so readily available.
The distinction he makes is startling – polio has killed an estimated 4,000 people and yet freaked out parents. Everyone mobilized quickly to get vaccinated. At the time of writing, Google reports that more than five million people have died from COVID and that only 58.5% of Americans are vaccinated.
De Lancie doesn’t understand why people refuse a life-saving drug. He admits with some sorrow that if COVID affected only those who chose not to vaccinate, he might agree with the notion. (He let Darwin solve the problem, He’s joking.) However, he realizes that those who are not vaccinated impact those who are, including the immunocompromised.
QAnon really puts himself in the skin
When asked if he was irritated by conspiracy theorists taking on the character of Q, De Lancie told PhACT: “I play a god, not an idiot….”
Exasperated, he goes on to say, “QAnon is too stupid for words.”
A humanist
Overall, de Lancie thinks it’s important to think critically, revel in science and facts (rather than conspiracy theories and misinformation). But maybe the reason he believes in humanity rather than a god or gods is because he cares about his neighbor. He touts human achievements, like landing on the moon. He knows humans can overcome challenges, such as quickly creating COVID vaccines to vaccinate as many people as possible. He hopes the same goes for overcoming issues such as climate change.
His humanity is deep. Not only is he involved in promoting science in schools and critical thinking, he is also involved in the fight against homelessness and hunger, and more.
As Q would blame Picard for the flaws in humans, pointing out how pathetic and dangerous our species is, de Lancie seems to believe that humanity can overcome challenges. He knows we can chart our own destiny. We just have to, he might argue, rely on science to do it.
