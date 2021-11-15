FOX Nation hosts Patriot Awards in Hollywood, Florida The Floridian





The Fox Nation Patriot Awards are held once a year and aim to shed light on true heroes, including first responders and military veterans, who have gone beyond the call of duty, certain acts of which have or will be depicted in some of the roles played in the films. The annual Oscars in Hollywood, California honor center-left actors who play the roles of some of these non-fictional, fictional characters with a status that recognizes their work as actors. The 3rd the annual event will bring together Fox News Network whos who include Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Dan Bongino, Tucker Carlson, Lawrence Jones and Pete Hegseth. Fox & Weekend with friends Co-host Hegseth, who is a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, has taken on Hollywood’s most elite actors, telling the Floridian that the awards show will honor real heroes, not important actors who play heroes on television. “It is an award ceremony that honors realheroes not enough actors who play heroes on television, Hegseth said. What we honor is a reflection of what we value at the Patriot Awards, we honor those who selflessly serve America’s veterans, law enforcement, Patriots and unsung heroes. This is the best awards show in America. Hegseth continued, adding that he was eager to honor those who served their country without expecting recognition for their sacrifices, and to share their stories with the incredible audience of Fox Nation. The annual event will take place at the Hard Rock Live Hotel in Hollywood, Fla. On Wednesday, November 17.e at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on FOX Nation. FOX News Channel sent out a press release describing which of their TV personalities would be in attendance. Here is an excerpt from the output: Key FOX Nations personalities will also be making appearances and serving as presenters at the awards show including: HannitysSean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Todays Tucker Carlson, Laura & Raymonds Laura Ingraham, The Dan Bongino Shows Dan Bongino, FOX & Friendsco- Hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt, Crime Stories Nancy Grace, Castles USA Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lara Logan No Agenda Lara Logan, FOX Nation Outdoors Johnny Joey Jones and Keeping Up with Jones Lawrence Jones. Musical performances will be performed by The Pursuit! SJohn Rich and other country music stars such as Heath Sanders and Tyler Farr. Throughout the evening, selected Patriots will be honored in a number of categories including the Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Back The Blue, Patriot Award for the Everyday Patriot, The Modern Warrior Patriot Award and more. Tickets for the event will be availablehereand onTicketmaster. A portion of the proceeds from the Patriot Awards will go toBuilding Houses for Heroes Foundation, an organization that builds modified, mortgage-free homes for our wounded military veterans.

