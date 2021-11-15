Why Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif keep their relationship low-key





In an age when paparazzi don’t hesitate to zoom in on celebrity balconies, I find it extremely disturbing that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, despite what rumors are saying, are a real couple. With no photographic evidence or solid confirmation of either party’s relationship, the internet is rife with speculation about the two celebrities’ upcoming nuptials. While Vicky and Katrina keep their relationship extremely low key, here are a few reasons why I and perhaps the rest of India are deeply intrigued. Credit: Instagram / Viral Bhayani No appearances as a couple Now I understand that industry gossip has a notorious way of escalating. Remember the time when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone actively denied their relationship? A few months later, we were attacked with beautiful wedding photos of the couple at Lake Como, Italy. Despite their denial, rumors had repeatedly confirmed the news of their dating to be true. Credit: Instagram / Ranveer Singh However, even in the case of DeepVeer, there were periodic mentions of each other, films signed together, and plenty of photographic evidence. In the case of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as well, the couple have come forward and declared their relationship to the world. What’s the huge secret behind Vicky-Kat? Join the dots All information about the couple has only been confirmed by anonymous sources. Vicky specifically hijacked any questions relating to her personal life. The only confirmation of some sort came from an unlikely source, Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor. He decided to take it upon himself to let the cat out of the bag by addressing their alleged affair on television. During a conversation with Zoom, the actor was asked which industry relationship rumor he believed to be true. The actor quickly responded, Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true, but quickly added: Am I going to be in trouble for this? Additionally, while Vicky and Katrina have been spotted outside of each other’s apartment, there appears to be a planned strategy to keep the media at bay. If reports are to be believed, the couple became inseparable during last year’s lockdown and were even diagnosed with Covid-19 within a day of each other. Afraid of the media? Bollywood has seen many secret couples but this, from a distance, seems like the absolute pinnacle. Since Katrina’s previous dealings with Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan are public information, perhaps this decision to keep her relationship private stems from fear of a media circus. Credit: Giphy / Salman Khan Films

Vicky, despite her immense talent, only managed to land the A list because of her recent successes. A fierce protective instinct towards his career might push him to make sure that no part of his personal life overshadows him. With no real timeline, no photos, and no confirmation, I strictly support the see is believe policy when it comes to this Bollywood couple. What do you think of the relationship between Vicky and Katrinas? Let us know in the comments below. Main image credit: Dharma Productions + Kalyan Jewelers

