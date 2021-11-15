Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot share their thoughts on Bollywood

Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, who recently starred in the Netflix movie Red Notice, appear to be Bollywood fans. At a recent press conference, Dwayne became open to working in Bollywood, and Reynolds revealed which of his past films were suitable for the Bollywood adaptation.

A former WWE wrestler told The Hindustan Times when asked if he would agree to appear in a Bollywood movie, which he had never been offered a Bollywood project in the past, but that he would. wanted to. He added, “The other day there are two great entertainment cultures that I talked about when I came out of Bollywood and Hollywood.” The actor said he wanted to see more of the cross between the two cultures and thought “that would be really cool.”

In addition to Dwayne’s statement, the girl told reporters that Dwayne can dance too and everything can be done very easily. On top of that, Dwayne said. “I don’t know if it’s easy. It’s easy, ”the actor told an Israeli actress.

At the start of the interview with India Today, Dwayne expressed his desire to work for the Bollywood project. The actor told the news site that he wanted to work for a Bollywood film. Dwayne said he wanted to figure out regardless of the route. The producer added that he believes there should be a bit more “connective tissue” between Hollywood and Bollywood. Especially when a lot of Hollywood releases are not only theaters, but also streaming platforms, and there are a lot more opportunities. The actor emphasizes that there must be a way to bring the two cultures together.

Meanwhile, at the latest press conference, Dwayne’s Red Notice co-star Reynolds said his Marvel superhero film Deadpool is a good fit for the Bollywood makeover. The actor suggested that his previous film, Free Guy, would be very good at adapting to Bollywood. But he said Deadpool would be a little more fun. Reynolds explained that he chose the film to remake Bollywood and said it would be easier for Deadpool to embrace Bollywood culture. Unlike the virtual protagonist of Free Guy, Deadpool is real body and blood, so Reynolds vouches for Deadpool.

