PYU Week 11: The hare wins anyway





(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.) This week’s story is, as is often the case, that of leader BullsOnParade96 hitting one of his big parlays. But this week, he handed it over almost everything. Here are the bets made by two leaders this week, in more or less chronological order: bullsonparade96 Less than 63.0 points in Ball State-Northern Illinois game; Over 50.0 points in Toledo-Bowling Green State game; Over 73.0 points in the Kent State-Central Michigan game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Northern Illinois 30-29; Toledo 49-17; Central Michigan 54-30 120.40 TO WIN 722.40 bullsonparade96 South Florida +23.5 points over Cincinnati Cincinnati 45-28 50.00 TO WIN 45.45 dsidwell31 Cincinnati -23.0 points over South Florida; Over 57.0 points in Cincinnati-South Florida game (LOSS, WIN) Cincinnati 45-28; Cincinnati 45-28 50.00 LOSS -50.00 bullsonparade96 Over 60.0 points in the Ohio-Eastern Michigan game; Eastern Michigan -6.0 points over Ohio (PUSH, LOSS) Ohio 34-26; Ohio 34-26 100.00 LOSS -100.00 dsidwell31 Southern Methodist -7.0 points over central Florida; Connecticut +41.0 points on Clemson; Houston -24.5 points on Temple (WINNER, WINNER, WINNER) Southern Methodist 55-28; Clemson 44-7; Houston 37-8 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 dsidwell31 Maine -1.5 points over Massachusetts; Auburn -5.0 points over Mississippi State (WINNER, LOSS) Maine 35-10; Mississippi State 43-34 25.00 LOSS -25.00 bullsonparade96 Michigan +1.0 points over Penn State; Coastal Carolina -10.0 points over the State of Georgia; Georgia Tech -1.5 points on Boston College (WINNER, LOSS, LOSS) Michigan 21-17; State of Georgia 42-40; Boston College 41-30 50.00 LOSS -50.00 bullsonparade96 Miami (FL) -2.5 points over the State of Florida; Less than 61.0 points in Miami (FL) -Florida State game; Over 64.0 points in the Notre Dame-Virginia game (LOSS, WIN, LOSS) Florida State 31-28; Florida State 31-28; Notre-Dame 28-3 100.00 LOSS -100.00 bullsonparade96 Less than 57.5 points in Colorado-UCLA game; Over 45.0 points in Nevada-San Diego State game; Over 56.5 points in Utah State-San Jose State game (LOSS, LOSS, WIN) UCLA 44-20; San Diego State 23-21; State of Utah 48-17 100.00 LOSS -100.00 dsidwell31 Over 56.5 points in Texas A&M-Mississippi game; Less than 59.0 points in the Arkansas-Louisiana State game; Less than 62.0 points in the Kansas-Texas game (LOSS, WIN, LOSS) Mississippi 29-19; Arkansas 16-13; Kansas 57-56 25.00 LOSS -25.00 dsidwell31 Wake Forest -1.5 points over the state of North Carolina; Notre Dame -5.0 points over Virginia; Oregon -13.5 points over Washington State (WIN, WIN, WIN) Wake Forest 45-42; Notre-Dame 28-3; Oregon 38-24 25.00 TO WIN 150.00 After Friday night’s USF game, BullsOnParade96 was up 767.85 units, while dsidwell31 lost a bet. But their fortunes reversed, and by the end of Saturday night, the weekly scores were: bullsonparade96 417.86 15 points dsidwell31 350.00 10 points brian19 195.81 7 points Ulhothot 159.00 5 points anthonyvito 61.36 4 points jrjs 36.36 3 points BullsOnParade96 still won the week, but if USF had failed to cover Cincinnati, dsidwell31 would have come back to win Week 11. It was rare drama in a pretty one-sided race this season. The classification of silver is now: User Total Futures contracts pending Grand total excluding futures bullsonparade96 4499.46 250 4749.46 Danj725 1319.50 0 1319.50 brian19 1280.50 0 1280.50 sperruche 1187.41 0 1187.41 Elliot Moore 1131.71 150 1281.71 dsidwell31 1122.22 0 1122.22 Ulhothot 1122.17 240 1362.17 mmmmmuzzles 1114.55 150 1264.55 E-dogg42 1028.26 165 1193.26 Gibbsak 1017.73 0 1017.73 mcgies852 983.21 140 1123.21 Gary Stephen 952.20 0 952.20 Gym399 930.64 0 930.64 Lrdnorman 905.74 0 905.74 Andrewpina 794.55 250 1044.55 jjlovecub 749.00 0 749.00 jrjs 743.73 0 743.73 anthonyvito 626.48 100 726.48 HerdCountry941 506.86 0 506.86 McIntyre2K7 500.00 110 610.00 Julmisteforheisman 359.23 0 359.23 camweed12 88.28 0 88.28 Defin 0.00 220 220.00 under cover 0.00 250 250.00 The big news is that McIntyre2K7 won his sudden death bet (USF to cover) and gets a 500 unit loan to play the rest of the season. If he increases that to more than 1,000, he must pay back the additional 500, for the purposes of the final ranking. This rule exists so that players who earn additional funds do not have an advantage in the final ranking over those who did not. It also does not count as units earned for weekly ranking purposes. Also, you can see that some other pending futures contracts have turned into losses. The Futures page has been updated to show which bets have already lost, and which bets have won and are only waiting for the end of the regular season. On / less winning bets are only settled if the team schedule is unchanged, so teams must complete their regular season schedule before these bets are paid. Division / Conference Championship bets will be settled once won, which is great news and is well covered in the Week 12 preview post. National Championship bets only settle at the end of the season. The classification by points is just as one-sided: bullsonparade96 75 dsidwell31 42 sperruche 42 brian19 34 e-dogg42 34 Elliot Moore 32 Ulhothot 32 Gary Stephen 21 danj725 19 LrdNorman 18 mcgies852 16 anthonyvito 16 HerdCountry941 13 McIntyre2K7 13 jrjs 11 under cover ten Gibbsak 8 mmmmmuzzles 7 Gym399 4 Andrewpina 4 camweed12 2 Julmisteforheisman 2 jjlovecub 1 BullsOnParade96 took first place in 5 of the 11 weeks, which is enough to give it a huge lead as well. But you can see that some of our more consistent players are racking up good point totals. If dsidwell31 had won this week, the lead would be 70-47 instead of 75-42. It’s the week before Thanksgiving, which means its silly DRY season! Fans of huge underdogs will be happy to know that the SEC teams have home games against Prairie View, Charleston Southern, Tennessee State, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico State (for the second week in a row). The ACC teams have started doing this as well; we also have Wofford-North Carolina. In actual competitive football we have Michigan State-Ohio State, Wake Forest-Clemson (which Wake doesn’t need to win the division), Virginia-Pittsburgh, Iowa State-Oklahoma, Baylor-Kansas State, and Oregon-Utah . Cincinnati welcomes SMU in what is no longer so much the AAC Game of the Year. The conference game of the year, Cincinnati-Houston, is not on the program. It is possible that the two teams will go 8-0 in conference. Imagine how much more interesting this season could be if this game was played and / or if Houston hadn’t lost to friggin Texas Tech in the season opener. The other AAC games are Memphis-Houston Friday; USF-Tulane; East Carolina-Navy; Temple-Tulsa and non-conference Central Florida host Connecticut in a non-conference game.

