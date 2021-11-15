Entertainment
Sandeepa Dhar in the web-series Imtiaz Alis: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
After working with Ekta Kapoor, Vikram Bhatt among others in his recent projects, Sandeepa Dhar is now collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for his next show. Exploring new dimensions of versatility with an interesting project, Sandeepa Dhar marks her first collaboration with prolific storyteller Imtiaz Ali for a web show in the comedy genre. Directed by Laila Majnu director Sajid Ali and Archit, the show is written by Imtiaz Ali.
Speaking of the same, Sandeepa Dhar says, “For every actor, this is a great opportunity to work with a wonderful storyteller like Imtiaz Ali, who is known to bring out the best in his actors. The characters in his stories come to life so beautifully on screen and remain etched in our minds as well as in our lives. I’ve always wanted roles that stand out as an individual with elements that make him distinct and memorable. We have already shot significant parts of the show and I am extremely delighted with our collaboration and look forward to bringing the show to the audience.
Apart from the same, Sandeepa Dhar will also be seen in the production of Anushka Sharma. May, which would stream on Netflix.
READ ALSO : Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Alis next NOT the Amar Singh Chamkila biopic
BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for the last Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New films released , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.
Sources
2/ https://newswwc.com/entertainment/tv-news/sandeepa-dhar-to-star-in-imtiaz-alis-web-series-bollywood-news-bollywood-hungama/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]