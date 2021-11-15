Obituary: Dean Stockwell, supreme character actor who found fame in Quantum Leap





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6%"/> Dean Stockwell pictured in 1990 with his Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for his role in Quantum Leap Dean Stockwell, a prominent child Hollywood actor who achieved new success in middle age in the sci-fi series Quantum Leap and in a series of indelible film performances, has died at the age of 85. Stockwell was Oscar nominated for his comedic mafia mainstay in Married To The Mob and was a four-time Emmy nominee for Quantum Leap. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise But in a career that spanned seven decades, Stockwell was a supreme actor whose lip-syncing performances with Roy Orbison in a nightmarish party scene in Blue Velvet, a desperate agent in Robert Altman’s The Player, Howard Hughes in Tucker: The Man by Francis Ford Coppola And His Dream didn’t have to be long to be spellbinding. Black-haired Stockwell was a Hollywood veteran by the time he reached his teens. He was twice awarded the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival, in 1959 for the big-screen version of Compulsion and in 1962 for Sidney Lumet’s adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night. While his career saw tough times, it peaked in the 1980s. His Oscar nominated role as the flamboyant gangster Tony “The Tiger” Russo in the 1988 hit Married To The Mob led to his most notable television role the following year, in the sci-fi series Quantum Leap. With Stockwell in Quantum Leap, Scott Bakula played the role of a scientist who assumes different identities in different eras after a time travel experiment goes awry. Like his colleague, The Observer, Stockwell lends a helping hand but is only seen in a holographic computer image. The show lasted from 1989 to 1993. He continued to play roles, big and small, in movies and on television, into the 21st century, including a regular role in another sci-fi series, Battlestar Galactica. Stockwell became an actor from an early age. At the age of seven, Dean made his show business debut in the 1943 Broadway show The Innocent Voyage, the story of orphaned children entangled with pirates. Her older brother Guy was also in the cast. An MGM producer was impressed with Dean and persuaded the studio to sign him. His first major role was as Kathryn Grayson’s nephew in the 1945 musical Anchors Away, starring Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra. Over the next several years, Stockwell appeared in films such as the Oscar-winning anti-Semitic drama Gentlemen’s Agreement, starring Gregory Peck, as well as Song Of The Thin Man, the latest in the William Powell-Myrna Loy mystery series, with Stockwell playing their son. He had the title roles in the 1948 anti-war film The Boy with the Green Hair, about a war orphan whose hair changes color, and Kim, the 1950 version of Rudyard Kipling’s tale, starring Errol Flynn. Films of his youth also included Down To The Sea In Ships, starring Lionel Barrymore; The Secret Garden, with Margaret O’Brien; and Stars In My Crown with Joel McCrea. “I was very lucky to have a loving, caring and sympathetic mother and not a stage mother,” he said in 1989. Still, he stressed, it wasn’t always easy and he left the business at the age of 16. “I never really wanted to be an actor,” he said. “I found acting very difficult from the start. I worked long hours, six days a week. It wasn’t fun.” It wasn’t the only time he gave up. But, he said: “I kept coming back every time because I had no other training.” Resuming his career after five years, Stockwell returned to New York City where he co-starred with Roddy McDowall on Broadway in Compulsion, a 1957 drama based on the infamous Leopold-Loeb murder case in which two college students killed a 14 year old boy. for the thrill of it. The film version starred Orson Welles. Stockwell had two more prestigious film roles in the early 1960s. He was the struggling son in Oscar-nominated DH Lawrence Sons And Lovers for Best Picture, and the sensitive younger brother in Long Day’s Journey Into Night starring Ralph Richardson and Katharine Hepburn. He also dabbled in theater directing, putting together a well-received program of Beckett and Ionesco’s plays in Los Angeles in 1961. In 1960, Stockwell married Millie Perkins, best known for her role as Anne in the 1959 film The Diary of Anne Frank. The marriage ended in divorce after just two years. In the mid-1960s, Stockwell left Hollywood and became a regular presence in the hippie enclave of Topanga Canyon. After encouragement from Dennis Hopper, Stockwell wrote a screenplay that was never produced but which inspired Neil Young’s 1970 album After The Gold Rush, which takes its name from the Stockwell script. Stockwell, a longtime friend with Young, then co-directed and starred with Young in Human Highway in 1982. Stockwell also designed the cover for Young’s 1977 album American Stars’ N Bars. In 1981, he married Joy Marchenko, a textile expert. When his career saw a downturn, Stockwell decided to take his family to New Mexico. As soon as he left Hollywood, the filmmakers started calling again. He was cast as Harry’s drifting brother Dean Stanton in the acclaimed 1984 Wim Wenders film, Paris, Texas, and the same year as the evil Dr Yueh in Lynch’s Dune. He called his success from the 1980s his “third career”. As for the Oscar nomination, he said in 1989 that it was “something I’ve dreamed of for years.… It’s just one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.” Like his longtime friend Hopper, a renowned photographer as well as an actor, Stockwell was active in the visual arts. He made photo collages and what he called “diceworks”, sculptures made of dice. Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.

