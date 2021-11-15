Actor Vikram Gokhale Backs Kangana Ranaut That 1947 Freedom Is “Bheek”





Vikram Gokhale said every political party, including the BJP, is trying to profit from the controversies. Pune: Veteran Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale on Sunday backed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks in which she said what India achieved in 1947 was “beak“(alms) but the country only got real freedom in 2014, when Narendra Modi became prime minister. Speaking at a reception here in Maharashtra, Vikram Gokhale said what Kangana Ranaut said was true. “I agree with Ranaut’s statement. We were given freedom. A lot of people were just mute spectators when the freedom fighters were hanged (during the British Raj). These mute spectators included many top leaders. They did not save the freedom fighters who were fighting against the British, “said Vikram Gokhale, known for his roles in Marathi theater, Bollywood and television. Gokhale said every political party, including the BJP, is trying to profit from controversies. Responding to a question about the alleged communal violence in Tripura and its echo in Amravati and other towns in Maharashtra where stone-throwing incidents have taken place, the actor said the community riots are the result of politics of the voting bank. “Every political party is playing this (the voting bank policy),” he said. Speaking on the political scenario in Maharashtra, Gokhale said former allies Shiv Sena and BJP should come together again for the sake of the country. “The BJP and Shiv Sena are expected to meet again. I had asked (opposition leader and former Maharashtra chief minister) Devendra Fadnavis about the possible alliance between the two parties on condition of sharing the post of CM for equal ears. Both sides should try to gain the trust of the people. I think political parties should not deceive people because people can punish them, “he said. The Shiv Sena heads the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government whose other constituents are the NCP and Congress. Gokhale claimed that politicians are responsible for the current state of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Air India. “I was the ST brand ambassador. It’s a huge entity that operates over 18,000 buses in Maharashtra,” he added. Thousands of MSRTC employees are on strike to demand the merger of the cash-strapped company with the Maharashtra government. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/actor-vikram-gokhale-backs-kangana-ranaut-on-1947-freedom-being-bheek-2611229 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos