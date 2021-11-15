Entertainment
Marilyn Monroes West Hollywood penthouse has been on the market for $ 3.3 million
The Marilyn Monroes LA penthouse has hit the market, offering a unique glimpse into the privacy of Hollywood stars.
The pad Marilyn Monroe moved into after her infamous split from New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio has hit the market, offering a unique glimpse into the Hollywood star’s private life.
The uber cool house was listed for US $ 2.49 million (AU $ 3.4 million)
Monroe moved into the two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence in 1954 shortly after leaving DiMaggio.
At the time, Monroe was becoming a stable of Hollywood films while DiMaggio had gained a reputation as one of the greatest baseball players of all time.
The pair was married for only a year from 1954 to 1955 before Monroe ended the relationship.
Originally built in the 1930s, the penthouse building has 40 residences.
In 2003, the current owner purchased the penthouse from Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, Portia De Rossi for less than $ 1 million.
The property has been listed on and off the market since 2018, coinciding with the sale of Monroe’s Brentwood home for $ 9.8 million in 2017, the New York Post reported.
Located around the corner of famous Sunset Boulevard, some of the amenities on the list include a clubhouse, pool and spa, courtyard and garden.
Granville Towers designer Leland Byrant collaborated with Samuel Coine, who went on to create The Four Gables Apartments, Savoy Plaza and La Fontaine.
A circular staircase winds through the two levels which includes a formal dining room with a chandelier and spa-like bathrooms with hardwood floors.
Amanda Lynn of the Agency holds the list with Gina Michelle and George Ouzounian.
The building is perfect for buyers looking to share a legacy of celebrity penthouse living.
Enjoying city lights and mountain views, the penthouse features floor-to-ceiling skylights with over 185m² of living space.
Parts of this article originally appeared in the New York Post, and are republished here with permission.
