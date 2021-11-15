Must read! Check out the list of Bollywood actors who never married after their divorce

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen successful weddings in Bollywood, these weddings and the Bollywood couple undoubtedly give us major couple goals for fans all over the world. No doubt it’s always a treat to watch this beautiful couple on social networks.

But that said, there are a few marriages that don’t last long and the partners don’t get married for the second time.

So today we are going to talk about Bollywood actors who never got married after their divorce.

1. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin, known for her incredible and over time contribution to the Bollywood industry, has undoubtedly made her mark. We have often seen incredible characters come from the actress’ side and receive all the love from the fans. As we all know, it was the year 2001 when actress Kalki married director Anurag Kashyap and later in the year 2015 they both got divorced. Since then, the actress has never married, and all her attention has been focused on her professional life and career.

2. Karisma Kapoor

Known not only for her incredible acting skills, but also for her incredible dance moves, actress Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Bollywood actresses since the 90s. The actress had defined the versatility over time with its incredible contribution. As we all know, the actress married Sanjay Kapur in 2003, but the couple broke up in 2016. Kapur is an industrialist and they both had a high-profile marriage. Much like their marriage, their divorce was also highly publicized. The couple also had two children, Sameira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. After her divorce, the actress never remarried.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is not only known for her incredible acting skills, but also for her looks and dance movement has undoubtedly captured the hearts of millions of people around the world. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor and he indeed made his mark not only at the box office but also in the hearts of fans. The actor as we all know got married to Suzanne Khan in the year 2000, but the couple broke up in 2014. Well, the reason for the divorce is not completely known, but it is said that it is is something to do with Kangana Ranaut and Barbara Mori. Hrithik and Suzanne had two children together Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

4. Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got married in 1991. But after 13 years of marriage, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh went their separate ways. Later, Saif Ali Khan was dating Kareena Kapoor and married her, but Amrita Singh never married. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan who remain with Amrita Singh but have a good relationship with their father Saif Ali Khan.

5. Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is a successful actress, director and producer. We have seen incredible work coming from Pooja Bhatt’s side and winning the hearts of the fans. She is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt was married to Manish Makhija for 11 years. They married in 2003 but separated in 2014. Manish Makhija was a VJ. Even after their divorce, they both remained good friends with each other.

So here are the names of Bollywood actors who never got married after their divorce, what’s your take on that, let us know in the comments section below.

