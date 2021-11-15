Entertainment
Must read! Check out the list of Bollywood actors who never married after their divorce
New
From Kalki Koechlin to Hrithik Roshan here is the list of Bollywood actors who never married after their divorce
Nov 15, 2021 12:18 PM
Bombay
MUMBAI: Over time we have seen successful weddings in Bollywood, these weddings and the Bollywood couple undoubtedly give us major couple goals for fans all over the world. No doubt it’s always a treat to watch this beautiful couple on social networks.
But that said, there are a few marriages that don’t last long and the partners don’t get married for the second time.
So today we are going to talk about Bollywood actors who never got married after their divorce.
1. Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin, known for her incredible and over time contribution to the Bollywood industry, has undoubtedly made her mark. We have often seen incredible characters come from the actress’ side and receive all the love from the fans. As we all know, it was the year 2001 when actress Kalki married director Anurag Kashyap and later in the year 2015 they both got divorced. Since then, the actress has never married, and all her attention has been focused on her professional life and career.
2. Karisma Kapoor
Known not only for her incredible acting skills, but also for her incredible dance moves, actress Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Bollywood actresses since the 90s. The actress had defined the versatility over time with its incredible contribution. As we all know, the actress married Sanjay Kapur in 2003, but the couple broke up in 2016. Kapur is an industrialist and they both had a high-profile marriage. Much like their marriage, their divorce was also highly publicized. The couple also had two children, Sameira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. After her divorce, the actress never remarried.
3. Hrithik Roshan
Superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is not only known for her incredible acting skills, but also for her looks and dance movement has undoubtedly captured the hearts of millions of people around the world. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor and he indeed made his mark not only at the box office but also in the hearts of fans. The actor as we all know got married to Suzanne Khan in the year 2000, but the couple broke up in 2014. Well, the reason for the divorce is not completely known, but it is said that it is is something to do with Kangana Ranaut and Barbara Mori. Hrithik and Suzanne had two children together Hridhaan and Hrehaan.
Also read (REVEALED! Why is she too protective of her daughter?: Fans TROLL Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media)
4. Amrita Singh
Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got married in 1991. But after 13 years of marriage, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh went their separate ways. Later, Saif Ali Khan was dating Kareena Kapoor and married her, but Amrita Singh never married. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan who remain with Amrita Singh but have a good relationship with their father Saif Ali Khan.
5. Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt is a successful actress, director and producer. We have seen incredible work coming from Pooja Bhatt’s side and winning the hearts of the fans. She is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt was married to Manish Makhija for 11 years. They married in 2003 but separated in 2014. Manish Makhija was a VJ. Even after their divorce, they both remained good friends with each other.
So here are the names of Bollywood actors who never got married after their divorce, what’s your take on that, let us know in the comments section below.
For more information on the digital world and Bollywood TV, stay tuned to tellychakkar.
To read also (INTERESTING: my wife watches and the children watch, I was paranoid: Aayush Sharma on the set of Antim: The Final Truth)
Sources
2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-check-out-the-list-of-bollywood-actors-who-never-got-married-after-their
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]