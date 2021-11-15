Lady Gaga, be forewarned, Method of Action may land you an Oscar, but where does it end? | Rebecca Root

There is an old showbiz anecdote that sums up the differences between two distinct acting techniques, which I will simply call method and not method.

In 1976, on the set of the spy thriller Marathon Man, Laurence Olivier and Dustin Hoffman, the two movie stars, apparently did not get along. Hoffman has not slept for 72 hours in order to add verisimilitude to his portrait of a man interviewed under sleep deprivation. Seeing his colleague arrive in rags before the cameras roll, Olivier remarks curtly: My dear boy, why don’t you just try to play?

There was an ocean between these method and non-method actors. Olivier, imbued with the worlds of theater and Shakespeare and classical balance; and Hoffman, no less a craftsman, but with a training rooted in realism and method, as offered by his teachers at the Actors Studio in New York.

Lady Gaga, whose new House of Gucci film is released in the UK next week, appears to be from the Hoffman school. She recently revealed that playing Patrizia Reggiani, the Italian socialite convicted of hiring a hitman to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, was a process of becoming rather than an impersonation. She said Vogue that she stayed in character for 18 months, speaking with an accent for nine months. Off camera, she said. I never broke up. I stayed with her.

Jeremy Strong also opened up about the extreme toll playing Kendall Roy took on him in Succession. He says playing is not just an imaginary experience, but you are going through something and [] it costs you. His co-star Brian Cox said it is torture to watch. Sometimes you say: Jeremy, for [expletive] Sake. Stop now.

The difference between these two approaches to Hoffman and Olivier is what goes into a performance to make it believable. Olivier was working from the outside in, using outside influences to simulate the emotion (he would have said one day, I just go on stage and pull my hair out when asked how to cry on stage ). The actors of the method work from the inside out in a relentless search for the truth of the character, learning all they can about them and trying to embody that information with every fiber. The practice of staying in character, during rehearsals, between takes and on and off set, they say brings authenticity to the performance, but it can be extreme.

The history of cinema and television is filled with stories of actors who take the method to the extreme: Sylvester Stallone finds himself in intensive care for eight days after wanting to be knocked out by a co-star of Rocky IV. Nicolas Cage spent five whole weeks with his face covered in bandages and had his teeth pulled out for Birdy. Daniel Day-Lewi is one of the modern masters of the method catch pneumonia walking around New York without a coat to prepare for his role in Gangs of New York, or spending the entire filming period for My left foot in wheelchairs, fed by crew members. Halle Berry doesn’t shower for eight weeks while filming Jungle Fever. And Jamie Foxx who’s got his eyelids glued together to play blind musician Ray Charles.

The closest I have witnessed such transformative behavior has been working with Joaquin Phoenix on the 2018 western The Sisters Brothers.. In pre-production, our relationship was cordial. By the time the cameras started rolling, however, he became sullen, if not taciturn, disappearing as Charlie Sisters. A year later, while we were at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting the film, Joaquin was already preparing for his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker., and his weight loss and messy demeanor were disturbing to be sitting in a crowded room with headphones on, only answering questions in monosyllables.

The authenticity delights the public. But where does it stop? If you’re playing Macbeth, do you have to commit regicide? If you’re playing Romeo, do you have to fall in love with the actor playing Juliet (and do you even have to love him)? Well no. Still, while all acting is a form of pretense, you should have some idea of ​​what that person might look like in real life. For me, and for most of the actors I know, doing some background research is an essential part of finding a character. We study the education and social experience of the characters, their likes, dislikes and places where they lived. How they speak, and so on. What we cannot discover, we simply invent it: the imagination is a muscle as powerful as the biceps, the glutes or the abdominals for an actor.

But clearly, the method works. For many who adhere to it, Oscar glory seems inevitable; Joaquin’s performance in Joker won him an Oscar. Perhaps that is why it remains the most esoteric and mysterious of acting techniques: it produces such surprising and award-winning results that I am tempted to try it myself.