As Bollywood prepares to protest, will Kangana Ranaut return her Padma Shri ?, Entertainment News





She is perhaps the shortest-lived Padmashri in the history of the Padma Awards. It looks like Padma Shri Kangana Ranaut may have to surrender her Padma Shri just days after making her damning statement about India being granted freedom in 2014 rather than 1947. The clamor for reparation is increasing almost hour by hour. We are now hearing about the Hindi cinema fraternity that has come together to send a letter of protest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Kangana’s latest crime bomb. When the author of this article contacted Taapsee Pannu, she said, “She’s too out of place for me to comment.” ‘Remove Padma Shri from Kangana Ranaut’, NCP chief criticizes actress for remarks on Indian independence But Ms. Ranaut’s other pet peeve, Swara Bhaskar, didn’t mince words when she said: What Kangana said in equating our independence with bheekh was misinformed, illiterate and disrespectful. It was a poisonous and poisonous statement rightly condemned by any reasonable and sane Indian patriot. “ Kangana Ranaut becomes producer with ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’; look first In a tweet on Friday, Mahatma Gandhi’s nephew, prominent scholar Tushar Gandhi, wrote: “Padmashri Kangana Ranaut is an agent of hatred, intolerance and rage. It’s no surprise that she thinks India got her freedom in 2014. Hate, intolerance, sham. Patriotism, intolerance and oppression were released in India in 2014. ” Padmashri Kangana Ranaut is an agent of hatred, intolerance and rage. It is not surprising that she thinks India got her freedom in 2014. Hate, intolerance, sham patriotism, intolerance and oppression were released in India in 2014 Tushar (@TusharG) November 12, 2021

