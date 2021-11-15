“Sesame Street” launches Asian-American muppet Ji-Youngf

What’s in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the new muppet resident of Sesame Street, her name is a sign that she was supposed to live there.

So, in Korean, traditionally the two syllables each mean something different, and ji means, for example, intelligent or wise. And young means, like, brave or courageous and strong, Ji-Young explained in a recent interview. But we were looking for it and guess what? Ji also means sesame.

At just 7 years old, Ji-Young made history as the first Asian American muppet in the cast of Sesame Street. She is of Korean descent and has two passions: swinging on her electric guitar and skateboarding. Sesame Street, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first glimpse of its adorable new occupant.

Ji-Young will be officially featured in See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special, which releases Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max, Sesame Street social media platforms, and local PBS stations. Celebs appearing in the special are Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi and Naomi Osaka.

Part of Ji-Young’s personality comes from his puppeteer, Kathleen Kim, a Korean American who started puppetry in her 30s. Kim, now 41, was accepted into a Sesame Street studio in 2014. This evolved into mentoring and became part of the team the following year.

Being a puppeteer on a show she watched growing up was a dream come true. But helping to shape an original muppet is quite another feat.

I feel like I have a lot of weight that I maybe put on myself to teach these lessons and to be that representative that I didn’t have as a kid, Kim said. But her fellow puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph who plays Abby Cadabby reminded her that it’s not about us. … It’s about this post.

Ji-Youngs ‘existence is the culmination of much discussion after the events of George Floyds’ death in 2020 and the incidents of anti-Asian hate. Like many businesses, Sesame Street has been thinking about how she might respond in the present moment, said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice president of creation and production for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind. the long-standing series.

Sesame Workshop has established two working groups: one to review its content and another to examine its own diversity. What has grown is Coming Together, a multi-year initiative focused on how to talk to children about race, ethnicity and culture.

One result was Tamir, 8 years old. Although he was not the first black Muppet, he was one of the first to talk about topics like racism.

When we knew we were going to do this work which was going to focus on the experience of the people of Asia and the Pacific, of course we knew we had to create an Asian muppet as well, Stallings said.

These new muppets, their personalities and their looks were built in a few months; the process normally takes at least a few years. There are outside experts and a cross section of employees known as the culture trust who weigh in on all aspects of a new muppet, Stallings said.

For Kim, it was crucial that Ji-Young wasn’t generically pan-Asian.

Because it’s something all Asian Americans have experienced. They kinda wanna put us in this monolithic asian [category], Kim says. So it was very important that she was specifically Korean American, not just, like, generically Korean, but that she was born here.

One thing Ji-Young will help teach children is how to be a good advocate. Sesame Street first used the term on their special The Power of We TV last year, which starred Tamir.

Standing means that you are reporting things that are wrong or something someone is doing or saying because of their negative attitude towards the person due to the color of their skin or the language they speak or where she’s coming from, Stallings said. We want our audience to understand that they can be honest.

In See Us Coming Together, Sesame Street prepares for Neighbors Day where everyone shares their culture’s food, music or dance. Ji-Young gets angry after a child, offscreen, tells her to go home, a common insult to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But she feels empowered after Sesame Streets, other Asian American residents, guest stars and friends like Elmo assured her that she belongs as much as anyone.

The fact that Ji-Young was created to counter anti-Asian sentiment makes her more special to Kim in some ways.

I remember… the Atlanta shooting and how terrifying it was for me, Kim said. My only hope, of course, is to help teach what racism is, to help children be able to recognize it, and then speak out. But my other hope for Ji-Young is that she normalizes herself just by seeing a diverse set of kids on TV.

Vanessa Leung, Co-Executive Director of the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, is excited about Ji-Young. The organization was not involved in the creation of Ji-Youngs, but has previously consulted on anti-racist content for Sesame Workshop. This is important when Asian American families, especially many of whom are immigrant families, can see themselves reflected in an institution like Sesame Street, Leung said.

It arouses curiosity and early understanding of the diversity of our community, the beauty of the diversity of our community, said Leung.

Ji-Young will have a strong presence throughout the shows’ 53rd season next year, Stallings said. It will also not be used solely for content related to racial justice. She will appear in various digital, live and animated programs.

As a new kid on the streets, Ji-Young is eager to show his friends and neighbors aspects of Korean culture such as food. She loves to cook dishes like tteokbokki (soft rice cakes) with her halmoni (grandmother). And she already has a friend from Sesame Street who wants a sample.

I’d love to try it out, said Ernie, who joined the Ji-Youngs interview. You know, I tried the bulgogi. I really like the bulgogi. I’m going to guess maybe old pal Bert hasn’t tried Korean food.

Having already made several famous friends on Sesame Street, is there anyone Ji-Young really wants to meet?

The Linda Linda because they’re so cool, said Ji-Young, referring to the teenage punk rock band. And they go wild and they’re cool girls and most of them are Asian. They are my heroes. If we can get Linda Linda’s on Sesame Street, I’d show them around.