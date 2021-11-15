No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $ 700 Million, Set to Become Hollywood’s Biggest Movie During COVID-19





No Time to Die is set to become the greatest Hollywood film of the pandemic era, as Daniel Craig’s latest Bond film surpassed the $ 700 million mark at the global box office on the week -end last. The current world total stands at $ 708.6 million (roughly Rs 5,271 crore) to be exact, or roughly $ 12 million (roughly Rs 89 crore) of F9’s current total, aka Fast & Furious. 9. Both films were distributed by Universal Pictures. worldwide not in the United States for No Time to Die however. The only two other films to do more than Hollywood this year come from China: the war propaganda story The Battle of Changjin Lake ($ 885 million) and the family comedy Hi, Mom ($ 848 million). That $ 708.6 million box office figure for No Time to Die was generated by a weekend of $ 28.6 million (roughly Rs. 212 crore) in 74 markets around the world. The current allocation is $ 150.5 million (approximately Rs. 1,119 crore) from the United States and Canada, with the remaining $ 558.2 million (approximately Rs. 4,151 crore) coming from from 72 other territories. The United Kingdom with $ 126 million (around Rs. 937 crore), followed by Germany with $ 70.5 million (around Rs. 524 crore) and China with $ 57.9 million (around Rs. Rs. 430 crores). No Time to Die was released in Australia’s last big market this weekend, where it debuted with $ 8.2 million (around Rs. 61 crore). Eternals Review: Marvel’s new set crushes Oscar-winning director Somewhere else, Eternals was once again the world’s greatest film at the global box office. The latest Marvel film added $ 75.5 million (roughly Rs. 561 crore) this weekend to bring its worldwide total to $ 281.4 million (roughly Rs. 2,093 crore). Eternals released this week in Indonesia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. The current allocation is $ 118.8 million (approximately Rs. 883 crore) from US and Canada with the remainder of $ 162.6 million (approximately Rs. 1,209 crore) from 49 markets around the world . The top five markets for Eternals outside the United States are South Korea ($ 22 million), the United Kingdom ($ 14.3 million), France ($ 11.5 million), Mexico ($ 10.2 million) dollars) and Brazil ($ 7.8 million). In India, Eternals grossed $ 3.67 million (Rs. 27.33 crore) in the first eight days. Beyond that, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage directed by Tom Hardy has now hit $ 441.5 million (around Rs 3,284 crore), after a weekend of $ 11.7 million (around 87 crore). of Rs) in 57 markets. The breakdown is $ 202.7 million (approximately Rs. 1,507 crore) from the United States and Canada, and $ 238.8 million (approximately Rs. 1,776 crore) from 55 other markets. The Venom The sequel is yet to be released in Australia (November 25) and Japan (December 3). Dune movie review: epic, brave, but very flawed Meanwhile, the star-studded sci-fi epic Dune now hits $ 351.2 million (around Rs 2,612 crore) globally, driven by a weekend of $ 12.3 million (around 91 crore of Rs). Dune made $ 93.1 million (approximately Rs. 692 crore) in the United States and Canada, and $ 258 million (approximately Rs. 1,919 crore) in 76 territories around the world. Outside of its domestic market, the top five are China ($ 38 million), France ($ 30.7 million), the United Kingdom ($ 26 million), Germany ($ 21.4 million) dollars) and Russia ($ 21.1 million). Dune falls on December 2 in Australia and New Zealand, and December 3 in Vietnam. US release date October 8, 2021

India release date September 30, 2021

Tongue English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Kind Spy, Thriller

To throw Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, La Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Music Hans zimmer

Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Brocoli

Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions

Certificate U / A

U / A User Rating Release date November 5, 2021

Tongue English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Kind Action, Adventure, Drama

To throw Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie

Director Chlo zhao

Music Ramin djawadi

Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore

Production Marvel studios

User Rating US release date October 1, 2021

India release date October 14, 2021

Tongue English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Kind Action, Horror, Science-Fiction

To throw Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris

Director Andy Serkis

Music Marco beltrami

Producer Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker

Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures

User Rating Release date 22 October 2021

Tongue english, hindi

Kind Adventure, Drama, Science-Fiction

To throw Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem

Director Denis Villeneuve

Music Hans zimmer

Producer Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve

Production Legendary images

User Rating

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/entertainment/news/no-time-to-die-eternals-box-office-collection-700-million-hollywood-biggest-covid-venom-2-dune-2611463 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos