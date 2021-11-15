5 Bollywood celebrities with exceptional academic prowess





Bollywood celebrities are often associated with glamor and fame. However, the academic qualifications of these people are often overlooked and unrecognized by many. Some of these celebrities come from prestigious MBA faculties and have a first-rate university education. Here are 5 Bollywood Celebrities You May Not Know Who Have MBAs. Take a look at their academic prowess and the skills they are widely known for. 1. Kay Kay Menon Educational context: Holds an MBA from the Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA) of the University of Pune Kay Kay Menon, who is widely known for his roles in “Gulaal” and “Shaurya”, majored in marketing while pursuing an MBA. He was famous in his class as a singer of ghazals. Initially, Menon aspired to work for the advertising industry, but later turned to the theater to give his career a new start. Menon is currently being awarded for his role as Himmat Singh in “Special Ops 1.5”. 2. Randeep Hooda Educational context: Holder of a master’s degree in business management and human resources management A well-known and knowledgeable Indian actor, Randeep Hooda began acting in school productions. The actor also holds a graduate degree in management from Melbourne, Australia. Hooda made her Bollywood debut in Monsoon Wedding in 2001 and since then there has been no turning back in life. The actor is known for his roles in “Highway”, “Laal Rang” and “Sarbjit”. 3. John Abraham Educational context: Holds an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai John Abraham is an Indian actor, producer and former model. The actor made his film debut in 2003. He received his MBA in Marketing Management, Organizational Behavior and Specialization in Accounting from a two-year full-time course. Abraham grew up in Mumbai and studied at Bombay Scottish School and College. He was a good athlete and competed in the 100 and 200 meter races. He completed his BA (Hons) in economics and also learned Taekwondo, under the guidance of master Javed Khan. John started his modeling career replacing a model who did not show up on a shoot and was asked by his boss to complete the campaign. The actor is known for his work in “Dhoom”, “Madras Cafe” and “New York”. 4. Fardeen Khan Educational context: Holds an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst Fardeen Khan is an actor from Bollywood and although he may not have gained much recognition and fame in the field of acting, the actor has a degree in business. He also received training for his acting skills from Kishore Namit Kapoor’s Acting Institute. 5. Mallika Sarabhai Educational context: Holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad An Indian classical dancer and activist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Sarabhai graduated from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad with a degree in management. His father, Vikram Sarabhai, was the founder of IIM-Ahmedabad. But later, she chose a career in dance and theater and performed remarkably well there.

