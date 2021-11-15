Is Dwayne Johnson considering his Bollywood debut? Here’s what Gal Gadot has to say about it





Mumbai, first published Nov 15, 2021, 2:50 p.m. IST

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson gave a magnificent performance in his recently released film Red Notice. The actor receives positive responses from his fans and critics, for his performance in the film. Flying over the film’s success with the days of its release, Dwayne has an interesting piece for his Indian fans regarding his Bollywood debut. The actor asked whether he will be seen in a Bollywood movie or not. The sad news is that he currently has no offer from the Hindi film industry. But before his Indian fans are disappointed, we also have some great news to share. Dwayne, during the Red Notice press conference, said that although he does not have an offer on hand at the moment, he would like to work in Indian cinema. ALSO READ: Does Dwayne Johnson Urinate in a Water Bottle? Details here This little revelation has thrilled his fans in India. Speaking further, Dwayne said he would be happy to see more Hollywood and Bollywood crossovers, adding that he thinks it will be really cool. While Dwayne has shown his interest in Bollywood, his fellow Red Notice actor Gal Gadot also reacted quickly to Dwaynes’ Bollywood debut. Hinting at dance numbers from Bollywood movies, the Wonder Woman actor said Dwaynes can afford it. Dwayne has a large number of fans in India, most notably actor Varun Dhawan. He also worked with the main lady of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Baywatch. READ ALSO: Prince William wins the title of “the sexiest bald man in the world”; Here’s how Jumanji actor Dwayne Johnson reacted The Bollywood conversations didn’t end there. Actor Ryan Reynolds made a suggestion regarding a Bollywood remake of a Hollywood movie. Reynolds has said he would be very interested to see a Bollywood remake of Deadpool, a Marvel superhero movie starring him. Last updated Nov 15, 2021, 2:50 p.m. IST

