Dakota Johnson Says Her Grandmother Tippi Hedren Warned Her About Sexual Predators In Hollywood | people





No, you don’t have to put up with this shit from anyone. Actress Tippi Hedren, 91, was so direct with her daughter, Melanie Griffith and granddaughter, Dakota Johnson, discussing the sexual harassment she suffered from Alfred Hitchcock that Johnson remembers now. during a conference organized by the magazine hollywood reporter. She encouraged me [a trabajar como actriz] and she has always been very honest and firm in her defense. That’s what he did, added the performer, known around the world for starring in the big-screen adaptation of the film. Bestseller Fifty Shades of grey. Johnson, who is currently in a relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, claimed in the interview that Hitchcock ruined his grandmother’s career because he didn’t want to sleep with him and terrified her. He never took responsibility for his actions, he continued. The harassment to which Johson, 32, is referring, was recounted by Hedren herself in her memoir, published in 2016 as Tippi. In them, the protagonist of The birds (1963) claimed that during the six months of filming this feature film, she suffered constant abuse from the director, who intimidated and cruel to her. Specifically, Hedren recounted how, when he saw her talking to a man, she became cold and irritable and her co-stars were prohibited from speaking to or touching her. Hedren also says the director tried to kiss him in his limo, a moment he called horrible. Despite everything, he explained then, he was not able to say it because no one spoke about harassment in the Sixties. Which of the two was more precious to them, me? ” He reflects on the possibility of having denounced the attitude of the director. Alfred Hitchcock and Tippi Hedren, during the presentation of the film ‘Les Oiseaux’, at the Cannes film festival. GETty It’s very difficult to talk about it because it’s my grandmother. No one wants to imagine that someone wanted to take advantage of their grandmother, confessed Griffith and Don Johnson’s daughter, who defends that it is totally unacceptable for people in power to use them against those in a more fragile position. It doesn’t matter what the industry is.

