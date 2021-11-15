AMC must take ‘Fear’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ issues seriously

Fear the living dead

Dear AMC,

I think you should be more like Morgan Jones.

Morgan Jones is still trying to work things out. It is his goal now that he has become the central protagonist of Fear the living dead.

Morgan wants to help people, heal what’s broken, rebuild what’s been destroyed, and find what’s lost. He’s a hero, but for all his exploits he’s still absolutely, utterly, and relentlessly unbearable.

It’s the best word I can think of to describe Morgan Jones. Insupportable. We were supposed to love him, support him, but his kindness and nobility just make him less likable in one way or another. His constant and sickening sincerity feels forced. I just want him to stop trying so hard.

On the other hand, I want you AMC to start trying harder. I want the showrunners, writers and producers of the three Walking Dead shows the main show, Fear and World beyondact more like Morgan and start taking these issues seriously. To resolve these issues and restore The walking dead, and particularly Fear the living dead, to its former glory.

This is the last chance for the main show, and the best thing you can possibly do about it. Fear is a mercy kill at this point, but this franchise is far from over. When you plan how to do the future Walking Dead content, take it seriously. Hire better writers and showrunners and hold them accountable. You can only give a certain number of chances, after all.

I can’t believe how far this franchise has fallen, and there’s just no way to blame all of its audience woes on the cable cut, or the people watching early on AMC +.

Enthusiasm for The walking dead almost dried up. To some extent, this just can’t be helped. The main show is in its 11th and final season, but it has a gruesome start. The first eight episodes were a dreary chore, and the only really fun episode was ridiculous (although I’ll be taking implausible, thrilling horror movies over boring, pointless episodes any day).

Either way, that’s not a good sign for the show’s final act.

Failed

Fear the living dead is practically a parody of itself at this point, a garish parody of what it once was. Take Victor Strand. He has been argued as the villain of shows this season. Always a rascal, the mischievous survivor has gone from self-centered acts of betrayal to utter villainy.

It’s an almost comedic character change, handled awkwardly by the goofy showrunners who’ve only achieved one thing since taking over in Season 4: driving. Fear the living dead into the ground and crush all the life and energy of its bones.

Beach the bad guy

In the final episode, Strand hires an assassin to do a truly despicable act for almost no reason. Well, to prove a point to two other characters and former allies. It’s one of the worst and most vicious murders in this seven-season series and something the Victor Strand, we all know, would never do in a million years.

Strand isn’t a selfish good man and is always looking for number one, but he’s not the kind of guy who would hire assassins to kill innocent people, including children. Strand is not a killer of children. Except now he is, because writers and showrunners have so little respect and understanding of these characters, it makes the show itself as unbearable to watch as Morgan Jones himself.

(And I wonder if Alycia Debnam-Carey is still on the show, she hasn’t shown up once this entire season yet).

How AMC allowed this parody to continue for four seasons is beyond me. I am a harsh critic of Fear the living dead but I am far from the only one in my criticism. No matter Fear now is, it’s not the same show as the one in Season 3. The cast is almost entirely different. Realistic characters and conflicts have been replaced by bad cartoon dramas, nuclear explosions, hot air balloons shaped like beer bottles, and ethanol tankers pouring into the earth.

I’m late on World beyond, but this show has stumbled since she left the door, a clumsy attempt to reach a younger audience that mostly resulted in unfriendly characters and lots of slow, stuffed episodes and melodramas, only staying to stay at. flooded with the promise of more and more CRM information and clues to Rick Grimes’ fate.

Quality control

Fear the living dead

My more important point, however, is simply that you AMC should start taking these issues seriously. There is a problem in the quality control department that needs to be resolved. Most of the time, it was about good actors, perfectly good special effects (zombies are always great) and good cinematography and editing, although often spotty.

The problems mainly stem from poor writing and lackluster storytelling (mostly). The story of Morgan and the Morganites over the past four seasons, as they come up against a crappy, uninspiring villain, just isn’t very interesting or exciting. Even all the show shenanigans, no matter how exaggerated, fail to impress.

The walking dead deserves a solid final season. With only 16 episodes left, the writers and producers of this show need to stop filling everything with filler and start leading us courageously towards the end. The characters must start to die. Things have to happen that matter. We need higher stakes, more tension. We have to worry about what will happen, who might die.

And you need to stop messing up your own show with ads about people leaving or getting their own spinoff show after it’s over. Telling a good story also takes patience. May people be surprised again!

The walking dead is a valuable franchise with a ton of potential for great stories, but it’s wasted. Viewers don’t see it as a premiere TV show anymore because it doesn’t. What was once the TV experience with a serious portrayal of life in a grimly realistic zombie apocalypse is now a pale shadow of its old self. The main show is hit or miss even after recovering from the Savior’s War. Fear is in constant and disconcerting decline.

It’s time to take these issues seriously, even if it’s just a financial consideration at this point. There is money to be made and money to be lost, and somewhere in all of this there is a legacy to consider as well.

What will be the legacy of The walking dead to be? Something maybe not as maddening as Game Of Thrones, who fell even more spectacularly out of favor. The walking dead instead, the shows have crept into obscurity and cultural irrelevance. It takes the heat off a bit, but it’s no less depressing.

Imagine what could have been.

Truly,

Your friendly neighborhood critic.

I made a video about it too which you can watch below:

