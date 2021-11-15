Sex, style, shine. Tom Ford knows how to tease us in his new fashion book, Hollywood

Sex, style, shine. Tom Ford knows how to tease us.

He’s the original Texan (via Austin) who went on to dominate the runway, first as creative director of Gucci, and then as the father of his own eponymous fashion empire. Along the way, he also wooed Hollywood. His painstaking 2009 film, A single man, earned Colin Firth an Oscar nomination, and Ford is praising it. Just a fluke? Hardly it was followed by the arty thriller of the 2016s Nocturnal animals (which swings between the nightmare of West Texas and the boredom of Los Angeles describes our former reviewer, Chris Vognar) and hit the screen with Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Tom Ford, from his new book, ‘Tom Ford 002’ by Rizzoli.

But Ford in print has been a whole other obsession. And it’s about to get even hotter.

It all started with Ford’s eponymous first volume in 2004, originally published in two editions, one with a black fabric cover, the other in white leather. Dallas swells turned out for a book launch party in downtown Neiman Marcus, with shirtless waiters, where Ford signed copies. [His missive for KDFW-TV (Channel 4) news anchor Clarice Tinsley: For Clarice (Im drunk, Clarice) Tom Ford.]

The book has become such a ubiquitous status symbol among a certain Dallas crowd that The news old style magazine, FD, once published an interior design with photographs showing copies in 10 living rooms of different owners.

Clockwise from top: In August 2004, Ken Downing of Neiman Marcus announced that Tom Ford would be heading to the retailer’s downtown Dallas store to launch his new book Rizzoli, “Tom Ford ”. Ford at his launch party in October 2004 in downtown Neiman Marcus signing a book for Carol Ronkhetti. The models prepare a collection of the special edition white leather of Ford’s first book to be signed at the 2004 Neiman party in Dallas. (Courtney Perry for The Dallas Morning News)

Today, 17 years later, the 60-year-old Ford is back with a second volume, Tom Ford 002 (Rizzoli, $ 135), coming out this week. No surprise, it’s a stunner: sub-nested, 444 pages, transmitted by Vogues Anna Wintour, introduction by the elder Vanity Show taste designer Graydon Carter, conversation with fashion thinker Bridget Foley. And all this is just a noble basis for the real print, an orgy of photos of Ford for him, of him, even through telling him about his post-Gucci life, the launch of his brand and his adventures in Hollywood with very beautiful friends.

Free up space on your coffee table.

‘Tom Ford 002’ by Rizzoli is in slipcase and 444 pages with a front by Anna Wintour.

Justin Timberlake wearing Tom Ford. (Archives Tom Munro-Trunk / Rizzoli)