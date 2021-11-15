MTV’s Europe Music Awards in Budapest honor LGBTQ + rights activists





MTV said Sunday’s EMAs, held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, will continue to show solidarity with Hungary’s LGBTQ + community following a June law banning “the display and promotion of homosexuality “among those under 18.

He said the 2021 EMAs, which would be held at the Papp Laszlo Budapest sports arena, would be “a global celebration of music for audiences all over the world”.

“I’m so excited, I’m very grateful to MTV. I think the censorship of any kind of love sucks, and it’s kind of a stance against that,” said international pop star Kim Petras, the first transgender artist at EMAs, said on the red carpet.

Some gay couples arriving at the show were kissing on the red carpet and others were dressed in rainbow-colored clothing as a sign of support for LGBTQ + people.

Lil Nas X won the award for Best Video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, while Korean group BTS took home the most awards with four, including Best Pop, Best K-pop, best band and biggest fans. First-time EMA winner Mneskin took home the award for best rock, while host and performer Saweetie took home best new. Nicki Minaj won the award for best hip-hop, Olivia Rodrigo received the award for best push, Maluma won best latin and YUNGBLUD took home the award for best alternative. For the first time, the winners of the “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” were honored on the EMA’s main show, honoring five young people promoting equality while fighting anti-LGBTQ + policies. Viktoria Radvanyi, Hungarian member of the Budapest Pride board, accepted the award on behalf of the winners. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces tough elections in 2022, said the June law is aimed at protecting children. EU leaders say it discriminates against gay and transgender people and runs counter to EU values. The law has caused anxiety in the LGBT community under Orban’s government, which has stepped up its campaign against LGBT people ahead of next year’s poll. As Budapest prepared to host the EMAs, Orban was re-elected chairman of the unopposed ruling Fidesz party. The anti-LGBT line featured prominently on his party’s congress agenda, with several speakers pledging to protect what they see as Hungary’s traditional Christian values. Orban’s opposition challenger Peter Marki-Zay, a forceful political outsider, has said he will abolish anti-LGBTQ law if elected. He said same-sex couples should be allowed to marry and deserve equal rights. The show was inspired by the popular thermal baths of Budapest and the Danube, which crosses the capital, with scenes that seemed to float. Grammy-winning Sheeran opened the night surrounded by neon graffiti to perform her latest single, “Overpass Graffiti.” He later performed his hit “Shivers”. Imagine Dragons returned to EMAs for the first single from their new single, “Enemy”. Bathed in laser lights, the best-selling group rocked the stage alongside Grammy-nominated rapper and artist JID and a team of dancers. The multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and winner of the Best Alternative Award, YUNGBLUD, closed the evening with a pyrotechnic performance of his latest single, “fleabag”.

