Cheating Case Filed Against Shilpa Shetty, Actor Says His Reputation Was Damaged For Obtaining Eyeballs: The Tribune India





Bombay November 14 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra said on Sunday that she was “shocked” that an attempt was made to defame her after a Mumbai-based businessman filed a lawsuit against the star, her entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra and other people for allegedly cheating on him for Rs 1.51 crore. The FIR was registered at the Bandra police station on Saturday on the basis of a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai. The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of the company SFL Fitness, as well as Shilpa, Kundra and others asked him to invest 1.51 crore rupees in the company for profit. . The complainant claimed that he was assured that the company SFL Fitness would provide him with a franchise and open a gym and spa in Hadapsar and Koregaon in the nearby city of Pune, but this did not materialize, according to the FIR. When the plaintiff later claimed his money, he was reportedly threatened, a police official said citing the complaint. In a statement shared on Twitter, Shilpa denied involvement in the case. “I woke up with an FIR registered to Raj and my name! Shocked! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a company run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken the naming rights to the SFL brand to open SFL Fitness Gyms all over the country All offers were hit by him and he was a signatory in banking and day-to-day business. “We are not aware of any of his transactions and we did not receive any rupees from him. All franchisees dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was fully managed by Kashiff Khan,” said the Bollywood actor. declaration. Here is Shilpa Shetty’s tweet: pic.twitter.com/lu5rToq0Sg – SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) November 14, 2021 Shilpa further said it was “painful” to see his goodwill in the 28-year-built Hindi film industry damaged. “I have worked very hard for the past 28 years and it pains me to see my name and reputation being damaged and dragged so cowardly for attention. My rights as a proud and law-abiding citizen in India must be protected, ”she said. noted. Based on the complaint, the Bandra Police registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent). ), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was ongoing. PTI

