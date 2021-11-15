Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson on Issa and Nathan, the Abolition and Reinvention of Hollywood

For Unsafe’s Kendrick Sampson, storytelling is more than entertainment; it’s about cultural transformation.

When I hopped on a Zoom call with the Houston native, who appeared on How to get away with a murder and The vampire diary Before playing Nathan on Issa Rae’s beloved HBO series, I was immediately mesmerized by her genuine laughter, Southern charm, and heart-melting smile. However, it soon became apparent that his passion for real and lasting systematic change burns just as bright as her striking hazel eyes.

Like the last season of Unsafe unfolds, Sampson talks with ELLE.com about the behind-the-scenes moments, his continued efforts to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, and the urgent need to reinvent security in Hollywood.

What was the culture of filming Unsafe As?

Issa [Rae] and apprentice [Penny] established a culture of generative, supportive and inclusive people who would not normally have these opportunities, even within our communities. Culture was based on good values. Issa was new to the industry, so she didn’t bring a lot of baggage the industry can throw at you. She saw it as an advantage rather than an obstacle.

Either way, it was a great recipe for a great crop. It was like a family reunion. But you know what comes with family reunions, don’t you? I’m not saying it’s perfect! It wasn’t perfect, but it felt like we were family. It was good and encouraging.

Everyone who is a part of this show is up or down. Each of them came out during the protests in [the summer of] 2020. The entire cast, crew, producers, everyone has been involved in the [Black Lives Matter] movement. They donated, took to the streets and gave me personal support when I needed it. These people are truly invested in the future of black people and our values ​​are shared in that sense.

What was it like playing Nathan? How are you similar to your character and how are you different?

Nathan and I are similar in that he’s from Houston, Texas, which is my hometown. He is dealing with a bipolar diagnosis, which my brother also takes care of. I have a lot of mental health issues in my family. So I had the advantage that Nathan had as many conversations as I have already had!

But, we are different in the way we approach conflict. I am the complete opposite of him. I don’t have a lot of filters. When I think about things, they come out of my mouth most of the time.

Nathan has a medical diagnosis that impacts the way he reacts to things. It’s overwhelming, and I know a lot of people are like, “Oh, well, I’m overwhelmed too! But with bipolar disorder or other mental health issues, it’s much more intense and can be physically damaging. Your brain and thoughts can cause your body to react in unhealthy ways.

So Nathan has additional issues and additional hurdles in problem-solving, which makes perfect sense. I don’t mind it, so I can’t judge it. I am at the other extreme of a fault, where I say to myself: “Is there a conflict? Let’s go! Let’s find it! ” I receive excited find solutions and turn obstacles into advantages. I think that’s really the essence of good communication.

Justin vaseur

You’ve been very active at the Black Lives Matter event in 2020. How do you think the movement has impacted the entertainment industry over the past year?

Hollywood consciousness has grown exponentially. It was forced. I am grateful that our non-profit organization, BLD PWR, was a big part of it.

At the same time, the power structures are the same. They change and become more conglomerates and capitalists, and that’s not good for art.

We have a calculation that needs to be done in Hollywood. We have serious security concerns on the set. Halyna Hutchins deceased due to dangerous conditions. If members of the film crew can come out in protest and a few hours later one of them is injured, injured or even dies, we have a much, much deeper problem that we really need to assess as an industry. Halyna’s passing tragically underscored the urgent need to deal with safety on the set.

The security of assemblies goes beyond simple physical security. This includes the culture of transphobia, the culture of anti-darkness, the culture of misogyny and even pay equity. All it’s part of a conversation about security. We need to make sure we focus on what real security is and reimagine security in Hollywood.

How did your nonprofit, BLD PWR, help reinvent security in Hollywood?

We sent a letter to Black Hollywood asking us to withdraw from the police. Ultimately we want to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, the Black Lives Movement and abolitionists across the country who called for the funding and abolition of the police.

The thing is, if you take the police off the sets, you have to admit that they didn’t really protect us in the first place. The only thing the police are supposed to do on set is stop people from stealing from trailers, redirecting traffic, etc. Community members can do it! You can hire black and brown people to do it! Because if it can happen internally, it means we need to protect ourselves from the toxic culture we have in Hollywood.

“We have to make sure we focus on what real security is and reimagine security in Hollywood.”

At BLD PWR, we ask: what protects black people? What protects trans people? What keeps Indigenous people safe? What protects the undocumented? Those who are disabled, what protects them? It’s about protecting yourself from the toxic culture that was born in Hollywood and has continued in many ways. If we start by asking ourselves who are the most marginalized and what do they need, we’ll be in a much better place.

What is your favorite moment behind the scenes on set this season?

There are too many choices! We are complete children when we come together. Especially me and Issa. We are pure and simple children. All I will say is that Issa is running very, very fast. If she’s running somewhere, follow her!

My favorite moments on set were when a group of people were there and we had music. We had these pods and masks and everything, but we always found ways to entertain ourselves, even if we had to do it from our little pods.

There is a big Nathan vs. Lawrence debate. Do you think your character deserves to be with Issa?

It really depends on Issa! If she decides she wants to have a relationship with him, I don’t think he’s done anything so blatant that she can’t give him another chance. Personally, I tend to give people at least two chances. But I’m not a woman in Issa’s place, so I can’t really ask him if he deserves it or not. I think they can navigate the relationship in a healthy way because the best of them is great together.

Justin vaseur

What projects are you looking forward to working on in the future?

I am setting up a production company! I’m excited to be working on this. I’m trying to get some furniture for this damn house. This is the first time in my adult life that I own a TV. I am working on my career. And I’m working to be the best Kendrick I can be because let me tell you, it’s not an easy thing lately!

I am also excited about the work we do at BLD PWR. I’m excited about my next job, whether it’s an actor, a producer, whoever it is. At the end of the day, I love to tell stories and I love my people.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

