“Succession” Season 3 Episode 5 Recap, “Retired Janitors of Idaho”: NPR

This is the week Logan and his family have been waiting for: we have finally arrived at the shareholders’ meeting where Stewy and Sandy 2 (and his father, Sandy 1) will attempt to wrest control of Waystar Royco from the Roy family by persuading enough shareholders to vote with them. Everything becomes very unstable when Logan’s physical and mental state seems to suddenly deteriorate, but Shiv pulls off one hell of a trick by settling down with Sandy 2, keeping control of the family while also agreeing to a power-sharing with Stewy and the Sandies. .

Speed ​​rankings

Our weekly rankings This season, every week, we’re ranking the core cast members of Succession depending on how fast they accelerate towards moral ruin. Or, if you will, how efficiently they fly down the highway to hell. Not everyone shows up every week, depending on what they have to do. Sometimes you just slow down.

85 MPH: Logan

The most striking thing about Logan in this episode is how much he withers with Shiv after making a deal with Sandy 2. Everything was really about to go up in smoke, and he is completely unable to specify what it is. ‘he would have done differently, but he insists that somehow he would have made it work without giving up the four seats on Shiv’s board. It also seems very uncertain that Shiv will actually get the extra seat that is being added on Roy’s side, as she would when she made the deal.

Of course, Logan also has time to humiliate Kendall again by making him wait for a meeting that will never happen. Is this a specific reimbursement? Widespread cruelty? Not clear. But Logan always really puts his shoulder in it when it comes to making Kendall feel as bad as possible.

It seems pretty clear that the real reason Logan is upset has more to do with his own health, his own moment of weakness, and ultimately his own fallibility than with anything Shiv has done. Whatever the reason, he’s just being brutal with her, acting disappointed and dismissive even as she waits for his approval. There seems to be some specificity to this physical issue, a UTI for which he stopped taking his meds, but Logan’s physical and mental frailty has weighed on the show since the first episode, and now it’s coming back to the fore.

It’s also worth noting that we’ve all seen how angry Marcia is, very recently, with Logan and Rhea. And it seems terribly closely with this young partner, Kerry.



65 MPH: Gerri

Gerri rushes to ruin not because she’s doing anything particularly hateful. Gerri isn’t exactly hateful, but because she’s just getting deeper and deeper into it all. She is involved now to the point where Logan turns his attention to Gerri when he is angry with Shiv, treating her like the confidante that Shiv so wants to be. He uses it a lot at this point as a weapon against Shiv, and Gerri lets himself be trained on a personal level. It’s also interesting to see his loyalty set aside when Sandy 1 and Sandy 2 start asking for things in the deal to get rid of the private jet and be able to veto any member of the Roy family from becoming CEOs that affects children. more than them. affect Gerri.

65 MPH: Kendall

Kendall didn’t end up playing a big part in all of this, although he really thought he would. On the one hand, he believed he could serve as a link between Stewy and his family, and it turns out that Shiv plays that role. Kendall brings Stewy back to the family conversation, but he can’t really close the deal. The events of this episode mostly revolve around Logan, his costumed henchmen (including Karl and Frank), and Shiv, with a bit of panic on Roman’s part. Kendall does a lot of blustering, but he’s a bit of a sideline, which you can imagine infuriates him. So furious, in fact, that he takes the stage at the shareholders’ meeting to get back into the conversation and continue his false “I’m the Roy who really cares” approach. He is also not, it should be noted, the best rabbit keeper in the world.

But what accelerates his score this week is his declaration to Greg that he could “burn” him. In other words, presumably, he could tell the DOJ that Greg stole the documents, which could lead to Tom and other big fish. Of course, he does part of it because Greg went back to Logan’s, but Greg went back to Logan in part because Kendall wasn’t really very reassuring. So as always, Greg just gets beaten up by the Roys like a cat toy.

60 MPH: Shiv

They’ve done a good job of building a story where Shiv feels extremely angry at the disrespect she has, which makes it especially painful when Logan rejects her. Obviously, she was acting out of self-interest when she got into negotiating with Sandy 2 and made an unspoken deal that they, the neglected girls, would take care of themselves and each other. But she also wanted to impress her father, and it didn’t work out at all, and you can tell she’s pretty devastated.

It’s also interesting how strongly she reacts to Tom’s desire to have a baby. I’m not sure I feel like they’ve blazed a trail enough yet, but this moment goes from very warm to very cold in a very short moment.



59 MPH: Tom

Tom is still uh, understandably, quite concerned about the idea that he is going to jail. This is one of the motivations behind his unfortunate advance over Shiv. He’s just not predicting how she will react to the news that he’s tracking his cycle on his phone, and that’s a mistake.

He also seems surprised and then humiliatingly flattered that Logan chooses him to take him to the bathroom, and he’s the first to see that something is really wrong. It’s a big week for Tom who desperately clings to any sign that Logan loves him, which is… a hard thing to want.

50 MPH: Roman

They’ve started to establish that if any of the Roy children are actively and truly worried that Logan is about to die, it’s Roman. He seems to be the one who most deeply fears his father’s disappearance, perhaps because he is the one who feels the most alone in the world if not, the most supported by this parental relationship. His comments about his father’s health and the associated UTIs are very bad taste, but he actually seems worried about the guy.

50 MPH: Connor

The more this season goes on, the more you really see the cynical and calculating side of Connor coming out. He is so obsessed with his presidential campaign that he sees everything through this lens, especially the new surprise that the current president will not represent. (They have at times been unclear about the specific policy, but it is safe to say that the current fiction Succession President is a first-term Republican who has been vulnerable to attack from grassroots parties that he is not conservative enough, a position Waystar has taken as part of his identity.) For the rest of the family, this president (who was afraid of them) to go away for the benefit of the unknown is bad news; for Connor, that’s great news. The field is suddenly open.

For one thing, it’s easy to appreciate the fact that Connor has gotten far enough away from business that he doesn’t seem panicked about the shareholders meeting itself. But it’s not like he’s doing it for the sake of decency.

45 MPH: Greg

Greg has no idea what to do, as usual. Kendall threatens to return to Logan, so he thinks about changing direction again. But at this point, his grandfather is mad at him for disrespecting the great lawyer Pugh and it looks like he can’t turn back the clock. Plus, Ewan has decided to give all his money to Greenpeace, so Greg is out in the cold again. (One of the funniest exchanges of the season: “I’m giving all my money to Greenpeace, Greg.” “Even my share?” “That was part one.” Getting him to do some absolutely bizarre investigations for find out if he can sue Greenpeace.