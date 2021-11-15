Taylor Swift joins SNLs Pete Davidson in musical parody with Please Dont Destroy





STATEN ISLAND, NY It was an unforgettable night on Saturday Night Live when singer-songwriter Taylor Swift joined Staten Islands owner Pete Davidson in a hilarious skit on a music video. While Swift was the musical guest on SNL on Saturday night, the day after her album, Red (Taylors Version) was released, she also made a surprise appearance at the The native musical sketch of Great Kills, titled Three Sad Virgins. The parody poked fun at the Please Dont Destroy comedy trio of John Higgins, Ben Marshall and Martin Herlihy who denied being a virgin. You can watch the full skit above. At the start of the skit, Davidson walked into the room where the trio worked, greeted as the King of Staten Island himself, a direct reference to the 2020 American drama-based drama based on his life directed by Judd Apatow. Throughout the skit, Davidson reassures the trio that the song is not about them, until he quickly calls them straight out and chants their names. He added that they had no loot. As the trio protest the song’s continuation, Davidson adds that all they need to do is walk to the song deck, which is when Taylor Swift steps in. Damn guys I’m sorry I thought this would be a fun thing for all of us. If not, let’s get it over with, Davidson said. … I mean, after we’ve made the bridge. During the bridge, she calls Marshall a sad Ron Weasley who looks like a big bird that has lost all its feathers. She then moves on to Herlihy whom she describes as having the sex appeal of a scarecrow. Finally, she sings that Higgins has a huge bowling ball head and doesn’t understand how he’s standing with that big fat melon. Swift then adds that they don’t have the courage to take their shirts off in front of a girl. The song ends with Swift and Davidson singing the chorus and the trio of men are going to die alone. Later in SNL, Swift then starred Too good (10 minute version) (Taylors version). You can watch his performance below. FOLLOW ANNALIZE KNUDSON ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER.

