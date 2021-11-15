Entertainment
Web series that broke the curse of disappointing Bollywood sequels
From content to casting, webseries have overtaken Bollywood in so many ways. And now it seems that even when it comes to sequels, web series have an edge over Bollywood.
Bollywood has made sequels just for fun. Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, the many Dabanggs, and the endless Full housewives, and many other films are the proof. But the web series delivered some interesting sequels, moved the story forward, and even made us fall in love with the series again. Here’s a look at some of the best web series suites:
1. Mirzapur 2
The second season was bloodier than the first, going from a simple power story to a layered revenge saga. Yes, some parts felt forced, but the overall effect was the one that caught our interest until the end – and intrigued us enough that we researched some theories for Season 3 while slyly revisiting Season 1.
2. Special operations 1.5: The story of Himmat
Technically a prequel,Special operations 1.5built on the premise established by Special operations, while making us discover the “origin story”, so to speak, of RAW officer Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon). Intense, interesting and boasting brilliant performance, Special operations delivered in just 4 short episodes, which movies failed to deliver even in 4 sequels – a brilliant story.
3. The family man 2
Easily one of the best suites on the list,Family man 2was one of the few sequels to introduce new characters and a different plot – but to merge it perfectly with the first season. It was entertaining and contained the same humor and suspense that made Season 1 such a success. At the same time, it also upped the stakes when it comes to script moments and terrifying villains. A brilliant series indeed.
4. Small things
Little thingsis one of the few shows on the list to have more than 2 seasons. And with each season, the series kept getting better and more nuanced – just as Dhruv and Kavya’s relationship matured, so did the series’ storytelling. Endearing, sincere and realistic, Little things delivered a better love story, over all 4 seasons, than most mainstream romantic comedies.
5. What do people
What peopledeserves a lot more love and attention than it has received, as this is one of the few shows that talks about how marriage is never just about partners in India. It is also about families! Each season, the show dealt with topics common to most married couples. Honest and hilarious,What peopleis an underrated gem among Indian web series.
6. Permanent roommates
Mikesh and Tanya were everyone’s favorite fictional couple whenPermanent roommatescame out for the first time, and withseason 2, the love people had for the show only grew. Maybe it was because of their seriousness, or maybe because it was one of the first times that a fictional couple really felt relevant, but Permanent roommatequickly made a permanent place in our hearts!
7. Gullak
A gentle, hilarious and nostalgic ride to our childhood, Gullak is a delicious comedy. Far from the regressive and vulgar tropes that Bollywood uses in the name of comedy,Gullakdelivered adorable characters and familiar dialogue through both seasons. Andseason 2was proof that he didn’t sacrifice subtle messages or emotional depth in the name of comedy.
8. Pushpavalli
Not only isPushpavallian exceptionally unique story, but it also gave us a protagonist far different from the Bollywood idea of female protagonists or independent women. Withseason 2, the show actually got much darker and more complex. And yet, he retained the mark of humor that made him an instant hit with the public. It’s cutting edge dark comedy and one that reveals something new with every repeat viewing.
9. Adult
Most slice-of-life comedies tend to focus on families or romantic partners. But not only are our friends responsible for keeping us sane, they are also often one of the most important parts of our adult lives.Adult, who deals with the misadventures of two roommates and friends, nails this aspect through his twoseasons.
Is there an Indian web series with an awesome sequel that you would add to the list? Let us know in the comments section below.
