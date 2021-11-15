NCIS and Bones actor dies as Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler and Ashley Benson pay tribute





NCIS and Bones actor Heath Freeman has died aged 41. Freeman’s death was confirmed by model Shanna Moakler, who paid tribute to the actor on Instagram. 3 NCIS and Bones actor Heath Freeman has died aged 41 Credit: Getty Images 3 Heath Freeman is best known for his roles as Howard Epps in the hit series Bones Credit: Getty Images 3 Freeman’s model friend Shanna Moakler paid tribute to the actor on an Instagram post Credit: Instagram Moakler wrote: “Heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, exceptional conductor and strong friend. “I will miss you so much and cherish all the amazing memories we all have had. And we have so many good ones !! Godspeed.” Actress Ashley Benson shared a photo of herself and Freeman on her IG story with the heartbroken emoji and the caption: “I will love you forever @heathmonster RIP.” Freeman’s cause of death has not been disclosed. The 41-year-old studied theater and film at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in New York City and later at the University of Texas at Austin. In 2003, Freeman briefly played the role of Benjamin Frank in the hit series NCIS. However, he is best known for his roles as Howard Epps in Bones, Gavin Dillon in Raising The Bar, and voice actor for Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Freeman also wrote, produced, and played Brent Burkham in Skateland alongside Ashley Greene. According to IMDB, the actor was scheduled to star in the films Terror on the Prairie and Devil’s Fruit, which are slated for release in 2022. We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

