Deep in Hollywood: Dan Levy

It’s unclear if Dan Levy is a Gay Brunch, but it’s clear that his character from Schitt Creek is. So call it typecasting if you will, but Levy is set to host a HBO Max reality cooking contest series titled The big brunch. Levy is also the creator (OK, real-life Gay Brunch status confirmed, which means this isn’t just typing but rather brand monetization of a hobby. ), and Chef’s tableproduction company Boardwalk Pictures is also in the game.

The competing chefs will fight for an undisclosed “life-changing” prize as they share their stories and career aspirations along the way to frittata triumph or crushing defeat. At this point everything from knitting to glassblowing is now its own competition series, so why not brunch? It looks like the kind of show we’re going to watch with a big stack of blueberry pancakes and champagne.

The Mattachine familygets queer casting and creators

Nico Tortorella (Younger) will play alongside Heather Matarazzo, Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fuller house), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks) and Emily Hampshire (Schitt Creek) in the movie The Mattachine family. Video and commercial director Andy Vallentine will make his directorial debut from a screenplay by her husband Danny Vallentine. And if the word “Mattachine” leads you to believe this is a period film about the queer civil rights movement, you are wrong. Instead, it’s a drama about a queer foster family.

Tortorella and Di Pace play a couple welcoming a child, and when that child returns to their birth mother, questions and perspectives on what makes a family suddenly come into play. queer family here, but what we’re really happy with is the fact that the writer, director, and all of the main cast are queer people. So now, with Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy turning into a roll call of LGBTQ artists, we think we as audience members should just start demanding it every time a new queer movie comes in. production. If DC Comics fans can scream at the Synder Cut long enough and get what they want, so can we. (PS We won’t do this because it’s obnoxious. Or maybe just once to flex our right muscles. Why not?)

Shooting goldupdates her disco cast

We did a report on the film Neil Bogart / Casablanca Records Shooting gold sometime ago. But since then, a lot has changed. For those who weren’t around in the 1970s, Casablanca Records dominated the charts with artists like Donna Summer, The Village People, Parliament, and KISS, meaning these boogie nights were meant for film processing.

The film, written and directed by disco mogul’s son, Timothy Scott Bogart, originally planned to play key roles in Samuel Jackson and Kenan Thompson, but now the roster has changed to include Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton. , singer-songwriter Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, SNLactor Chris Redd as Frankie Crocker, Pink Sweat $ as R&B star Bill Withers and Ledisi as Gladys Knight, with Sam Harris as Paul Stanley. Add them to an impressive group of actors including Jason Derulo, Jay Pharoah, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Dan Fogler, James Wolk, and Michael Ian Black, and it creates a densely populated dance floor.

We’ve been waiting for a long remixing period for this one, so at this point we’re just going to watch it play Spot the Musical Legend and see if the ’70s wigs are good enough.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo plan to get Bad

Can this be true? The film adaptation of Badwith Jon M. Chu in the director’s chair really have a casting? Does that mean the movie will actually be shot soon? The latest development in the seemingly endless development phase is the announcement that powerful vocalists Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will take on the lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. The stars announced it all on their Instagram accounts, sending fans into an exhilarating frenzy. And we are happy too. In fact, we are thrilled.

But at this point, we just want to know that the movie is actually being made, that people are singing and dancing and playing, and the cameras are rolling. Anything ounce linked is automatically queer, maybe that’s why we’ve become so invested, more than we’ve ever been to Cats(no shade, because we’ll be drinking-watching that one anytime). But we’ve waited so long that we’re about to be the age of Aunt Em and Uncle Henry. Oh, are you saying production is slated for summer 2022? OK, we will continue to wait.

