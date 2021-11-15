The unacceptable assassination of the character of Victor Strand

Fear the living dead

2021 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.



Fear the living dead continues to sink into new troughs and tonight’s episode Till Death which stars Dwight and Sherry, another couple on this show with almost no chemistry.

John Dorie Jr. and June had very little chemistry (after their first stellar episode). Morgan and Grace have no chemistry. But Dwight and Sherry did. . . negative chemistry? Is it a thing? I get absolutely no romantic vibe from these two. Sherry is such a deeply unsympathetic character, on the one hand.

In this episode, we learn that the two, rather than looking for their lost companions, have transformed into vigilantes, riding their horses around Texas and taking down the bad guys. Sure, Fear the living dead writers, it’s a plausible scenario that makes a lot of sense on a show where we’ve already established that anyone can reach anyone anywhere with a walkie talkie.

They are housed with a small family. A dad, a mom and a young girl. There is talk of going to Padre’s, because I guess literally everyone on this show knows about this place and wants to go for some reason. But those plans come to nothing when Strand hires an assassin to kill the family, including the little girl, in order to prove to Dwight and Sherry that it would be safer if they came to live with him in the tower (and to convince them to bring the woman he sent them to find).

That woman is Mickey, who escaped from the Strands Tower to find her husband (when she is already dead).

Aisha Tyler as Mickey Mouse

2021 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.



< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Apparently Strand wants her back so he can. . . prevent her from telling others how she escaped. But if she’s gone, doesn’t that solve her problem? Strands hit convinces Dwight that they should bring her back, that it’s too dangerous, but Mickey and Sherry (rightly) disagree.

enough is enough

I have to stop at this point. I have to say this: Fears writers and showrunners have gone too far here. They crossed the bridge into what I can only describe as deeply insulting territory. It’s a huge betrayal of Strand as a character. It was bad enough to describe him as a tin dictator (full of wacky uniforms), but it’s a bridge too far. Strand wouldn’t hire an assassin to kill innocent people. He’s not a killer of children. He’s a rascal. He is selfish. He lies and plots. But he doesn’t go out of his way to murder children.

It’s too much. I’m just disgusted by it all. Really disgusted. Of course, he’s just a fictional character, but Strand is one of the only original characters left. So far, the current showrunners have done their best to destroy every character they hadn’t imagined.

Daniel is a weak and gentle old man whose driving character trait currently is oblivion. Alicia has just disappeared completely. I’m not even sure she’s coming back. It wouldn’t surprise me if they dragged us through half the season to reveal that she’s dead or gone.

And now Strand is the caricature of a true villain, twirling his mustache and strutting like a silly peacock, hiring killers to take out innocent people, including children, just to prove a point. Leave me alone.

Christine Evangelista as Sherry, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Aisha Tyler as Mickey

2021 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.



The episode follows its predictable course, by the way.

Dwight and Sherry don’t accept his offer, although it would have been great if Sherry, who seems to get away with abandoning Dwight, had actually said yes, I’m going to go but keep that asshole out! Because Dwight, buddy, you can do better than that. She’s not good for you, man.

They are eventually surrounded by the group of masked villains who keep appearing, but instead of fighting, these guys enlist (or force) Dwight and Sherrys to help find Padre. Because they are good at finding things or something. Padre is this MacGuffin season, apparently. Cool writing, Fear team.

0/5 stars. Two thumbs down. I’m giving this episode a big F and while I’m not sure it’s the worst episode this show has ever given us, it strives to be. What a disaster.

MORE FORBESDear AMC, it’s time to take the Walking Dead issues seriously

Check out my article from earlier today on how AMC needs to start taking these shows seriously, and watch my video on the topic below:

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook. You can support my work on Patreon and subscribe to my newsletter on Sub stack. Subscribe to my YouTube channel here.