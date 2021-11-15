Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa get married | Rajkummar Rao wedding

Mumbai: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on Monday after being together for over a decade, and said they were fortunate enough to be companions on this lifelong journey.

The couple, who got engaged on Saturday, exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh.

For the ceremony, Rao, 37, wore couturier Sabyasachi’s ivory ethnic outfit with a badhgala jacket while Patralekhaa wore a designer red lehenga.

Rao took to Instagram and posted photos from the wedding.

“Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to everything today, my soul mate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than to be called your husband @patralekhaa Here is forever .. and beyond, “the post read.

Patralekhaa also shared photos from the ceremony on his Instagram page.

“I got married to everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soul mate … my best friend for 11 years! There is no greater feeling than being your wife! “the 32-year-old wrote.

The couple were congratulated by several of their colleagues in the industry, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

The duo starred together in the film “Citylights” by filmmaker Hansal Mehta in 2014 and in the ALTBalaji series “Bose: Dead / Alive”. PTI