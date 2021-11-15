‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu buys Los Angeles home – DIRT





Although he portrayed the Marvel superhero Xu Shang Chi – a deadly assassin and former leader of the terrorist organization Ten Rings – to lucrative success and critical success, in real life Simu liu is an affable actor who bears little resemblance to a trained killer. But now he has a supervillain-worthy lair in Los Angeles, which Shang-Chi would likely approve of. The 32-year-old dropped exactly $ 5 million on the aggressively contemporary Hollywood Hills mansion, located atop Los Angeles’ legendary Mount Olympus neighborhood. Completely rebuilt in 2016 and last sold in 2018 for $ 4.7 million, the 4,700 square foot home is described as “sexy architecture” in the list. Set on a corner lot on top of a hill and behind large gates, the block structure sports an open floor plan flooded with natural light and includes the grand views the Hollywood Hills are renowned for. Highlights aren’t limited to an attached glass-fronted garage with room for two cars, a double-height fireplace, and a sleek, chic kitchen fitted with high-end Miele appliances and leather stone countertops. Inside and out, the house is decorated in a monolithic pattern of grays and whites, which may put off bold color enthusiasts, but could easily be changed with a few cans of Benjamin Moore paint. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls flood the entire place with light, banishing dark and depressing corners. The five bedrooms of the house have their own bathroom. In a somewhat unusual floor plan, all but one of the bedrooms are located on the ground floor, while the common rooms – the family, dining room, and living room – are located on the upper level, immediately upstairs. of the staircase which adorns the entrance. Upstairs is also the master bedroom, which is more akin to a spa-like retreat with a private sitting area, a balcony with potted outdoor plants, a walk-in closet / closet with bespoke wardrobes and a bathroom. large bathroom with two sinks, a rainfall showerhead and in a tub. The 0.3 acre lot is not particularly large, but it is very nicely landscaped with native drought tolerant plantings. Out back, the mostly flat yard features a stamped concrete patio with fire pit and a plunge pool with a built-in hot tub and Baja tanning shelf. There is also an outdoor barbecue center and a relatively generous grassy lawn area. Born in mainland China in the late 1980s, Liu immigrated with his family to Canada in the mid 1990s. In 2011, he graduated with a business degree from the University of Western Ontario, just before Bright Lights and the allure of Hollywood stardom did not bring him to Tinseltown. Liu found work primarily as a stuntman and background for many years before appearing on the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” and in a partial role on “Fresh Off the Boat”. But it wasn’t until this year that it gained wide recognition and acclaim with the release of “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsWhich has grossed over $ 430 million worldwide and has a 92% “certified fresh” tomato meter rate on Rotten Tomatoes. Among Liu’s new closest neighbors on Mount Olympus are Jeremy Piven, NBA basketball player Thomas Bryant and “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil.

