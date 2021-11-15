Entertainment
Seyler publishes the first novel in a western series | Culture & Leisure
Randal Seyler, originally from Pocahontas, published the first of his Western adventure novels and signed a five-book contract with DS Publishing, a leading publisher of Western fiction.
Seyler, a Pocahontas high school graduate and longtime journalist, is the author of Jehovah Moon; Texas Ranger: Stagecoach Shootout. The book, which was released in October by DS Productions, is the first in a series featuring Moon, a young Texas Ranger, and his adventures while saving the governor’s daughter of Illinois from kidnappers, fighting Mexican bandits and outwitting Pinkerton’s suspicious agents.
The second volume of the Stagecoach Shootout saga should be available this month. The first book is now available on Amazon.com.
The Future Moon novels will see the Ranger grow into a seasoned Ranger in his own right.
I’ve always wanted to write fictional westerns, mysteries, movie ties since college, Seyler said. Reading these paperbacks enabled me to finish high school and have been a reader for a long time.
Seyler remembers his first attempt at writing fiction.
My first “short story” was written in second grade in a class at Alma Spikes Elementary School, he said. I had seen the movie “Hud,” based on a Larry McMurtry novel, so I wrote a story about Hud fighting, and Hud was the hero. If you know the movie or the novel, you will know how strange it is, he added with a laugh. But in sophomore, it’s hard to imagine Paul Newman isn’t the right guy.
Seyler joined the US Navy after graduating from high school and served as a member of the hospital corps. After being honorably released, he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Arkansas State University. He has been a journalist since 1986, working as an economic reporter and columnist for the Northwest Arkansas Times, then as editor for the Springdale Morning News from 2005 to 2012.
He was also the editor of the City of Roswell, NM, Daily Record and a former bureau chief for Silver City, NM, Sun-News. He also worked in newspapers in Arkansas in Osceola, Berryville, Washington County, Dumas, El Dorado and Jonesboro.
I chose journalism [as a career] because it was a way to write for a living and get a guaranteed salary rather than freelance or trying to sell fiction, Seyler said. But writing fiction has always been there on my bucket list.
While in college, Seyler was a co-founder of the controversial and popular Arkansas State University literary magazine Aggie Road.
In 1989, he and his wife, musician and poet Shannon, founded a small literary magazine, Brownbag Press, which published stories and poems under the banner of Hyacinth House Publishing.
In addition to writing thousands of newspaper articles, Seyler’s short stories and poems have been featured in many small magazines over the years.
In 1991, Seyler was chosen to attend a poetry seminar at the University of West Virginia with Nobel Laureate and, at the time, United States Poet Laureate Joseph Brodsky.
From 2017 to 2020, Seyler was editor of the Jonesboro Sun. For the past year, he has been editor-in-chief of Courier in Russellville.
When he’s not working or writing, Seyler plays Tai Chi and Shaolin kung fu. He often teaches Tai Chi at local senior centers and enjoys traveling with his wife.
DS Productions (DSP) is a leader in Western fiction with a strong catalog of Western authors and novels. DSP has always placed its authors in the top 100 and is also known for taking new authors and turning them into successes through its sales formula. Their personalized and winning editing techniques have made them one of the leading editors of Western-themed fiction.
