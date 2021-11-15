Travis Scott concert: 9-year-old boy injured at Astroworld festival has died, family lawyer says, bringing death toll to 10





The boy, identified as Ezra Blount by his family, was in an induced coma in an attempt to overcome trauma to his brain, liver and kidneys, according to a statement from Crump.

“Tonight the Blount family mourn the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. It shouldn’t have been the result of taking their son to a concert, which should have been a joyous celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in sorrow and in prayer, “the statement said from Crump.

Ezra was in Houston to see “his favorite artist” and attended the concert with his father Treston Blount, his grandfather Bernon Blount told CNN.

Onlookers were crushed, trampled and struggled to breathe as the crowded crowd made their way to an outdoor stage when rapper and headliner Travis Scott began performing. “When my son went to the concert he had my grandson on his shoulder,” Blount said. “All the people pushed in, and he couldn’t breathe so he eventually passed out from all the pressure that was being put on his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell from his shoulder and fell into the crowd. “ When Blount’s son came to his senses, Ezra had already been taken to Texas Children’s Hospital as John Doe, he said. “They didn’t know anything about him or his name or anything because he had separated from my son,” said Bernon Blount. Ezra “had a cardiac arrest that damaged his heart,” Blount said. The boy also suffered liver and lung damage and brain swelling, he said. The family are “devastated because it was supposed to be a father-son date for them to bond, and it turned into something horrible and tragic,” Blount said previously. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also offered his condolences and shared the news of Ezra’s passing. Twitter account Sunday. “I am saddened to hear of Ezra’s death tonight. Our town is praying tonight for his mother, father, grandparents, other family members and classmates right now. They will need it. with all our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra. “ CNN contacted the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Blount family. CNN has also reached out to Travis Scott’s team for comment, as well as other defendants in a lawsuit brought by the Blount family accusing organizers of negligence. Bharti Shahani’s family remember 9th victim Relatives who attended the festival with Bharti Shahani, the Astroworld victim who died on Wednesday, called the experience “horrific”. “I couldn’t move. I couldn’t breathe,” Shahani’s sister Namrata Shahani told CNN Monday. “I felt like I wouldn’t be able to make it out alive. Luckily someone picked me up and helped me out of there.” The siblings’ cousin Mohit Bellani said the three were in the backcourt, not near the stage. Unbeknownst to them at the time, they were “fenced off on three sides with barricades. But you couldn’t see the barricades because the crowd was, like, so dense.” “And then the only entry and exit was at a place that was not barricaded,” Bellani said. “It became like a choke point because there were people inside who were panicking and panicking.” While some people were trying to get out, others were pushing to get closer to the stage, he said. Namrata Shahani remembers her 22-year-old sister as a caring person who “was in charge”. “She was very caring, very compassionate, always trying to help people, always helping me and my younger sister,” she said. Now the family is focused on finding out exactly what happened that night so it doesn’t happen again, Bellani said. “No family should see what we have to see today, and they should never feel as broken as we are feeling right now,” Namrata Shahani said. Details emerge from an event in chaos Additional information provided by firefighters and police at the festival reveals a situation that became increasingly dangerous before and during Scott’s filming. Ambulances transported a handful of injured spectators to hospital this morning and afternoon, according to Houston Fire Department logs. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., the Houston Police Department reported “dangerous crowd conditions” at one point. Eight minutes before Scott took the stage at 9 p.m., more than 260 people had already been treated, according to the logs, which did not specify the type of treatment. And a 9:18 p.m. entry noted a “crush injury.” Less than half an hour after Scott’s performance began, the diary read, “This is when it all came true.” “Several trampled people passed out in front of the scene” at 9:33 pm, police reported. Minutes later, a police operator reported five calls to 911 about “unconscious people in the crowd.” Report of a possible CPR ”. At least one police officer reported that the main scene was compromised at around 9:11 p.m. on Houston Chronicle reported Thursday, citing emergency radio conversations. The audio included reports of barricades being breached, people jumping from doors and respiratory and heart problems, the newspaper reported. The radio chatter continued until 10:15 p.m., the Chronicle reported. CNN has contacted the Houston Police Department for comment. It is not known what Scott saw of the scene and if he was aware of the condition of the crowd, but it continued to perform until around 10:10 pm. Peas last Saturday. Scott did not learn of the death toll statement until the next morning, his lawyer said on Friday. “It never touched Travis, it never touched Travis’ team,” attorney Ed McPherson told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Scott said he was devastated by the tragedy, adding that he would cover all funeral costs for the victims and help fund mental health support for those affected. A series of lawsuits have been filed against Scott, the festival organizer and others implicated by the families of the victims and survivors. Crump, along with a coalition of Houston attorneys, announced Friday that they represent more than 200 victims who attended the festival and have filed more than 90 lawsuits in Harris County Civil Court against promoter Live Nation and other people involved in the fatal event. Live Nation said on November 6 it was “heartbroken” about Astroworld and is cooperating with authorities as they investigate why the event has turned fatal. Last week, the company said it was “working on ways to support participants, victims’ families and staff” by providing mental health counseling and would help with hospital costs.

CNN’s Rosa Flores, Ed Lavandera, Ray Sanchez, Melissa Alonso, Raja Razek, and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/14/us/astroworld-festival-child-death/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos