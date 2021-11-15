Student sex life pursues awkward education

KAUR Black women are no longer sexualized; brunette women have the exact opposite experience. Were not at all sexualized were virgins. So now having a character that has sex and has all these ideas about sex, that’s really important. As a result, she finds herself in many dangerous situations, but also learns a lot.

Where has the show been true to the experiences of young women and where did you think maybe it was a little over the top?

CHALAMET I don’t know if the girls go to that many parties. Was I like, man, five nights in a week? What was I doing in college? Studying? I didn’t party much in college. I certainly never dressed for this. But I think there’s something real about the way the girls talk to each other.

SCOTT I went to the University of Michigan. I had a quintessential public school experience: I went to football games. I went to parties. I was a major in theater. So it all sounded very familiar to me.

KAUR I went to York University [in Toronto]. I was so drawn to acting school because everyone was crazy, and I came from such a conservative place. I haven’t been to a lot of parties. I was the only girl left at home. So I too live vicariously through Bela. Lots of those things that I wasn’t culturally allowed to do.

CHALAMET I haven’t really had the best college experience. I identify with Kimberly because she has a hard time fitting in, at a private university, where people seem to have so much money. It was a big shock for me when I got to college. I worked throughout college in a farm-to-table restaurant. College is like purgatory: you were told you were an adult but no, you are not. You are an adult when you leave college and you need to figure out what taxes are.