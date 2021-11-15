Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actor Predictions





Is the 2022 Oscars Best Supporting Actor race the most open category of the year? At this point in awards season, it would be difficult to discuss anything else. From Gold derby experts, 18 different actors are currently predicted as possible candidates – more than any other category of actors. Out of these 22 players, the experts have little consensus at this stage in October: nine different players have at least one expert voice to win the whole thing. Yet despite the melee of worthy suitors, some stars have put a bit of space between their competitors. The Power of the Dog star Kodi Smit McPhee is the first among the experts and in the combined odds. It wouldn’t be a total surprise if he lands a nomination, and maybe even wins. The young star is the performer of the escape in the Jeanne Campion film and share most of his scenes with either Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten dunst, both of whom are expected to score their own Oscar nominations. (Jesse plemons, the fourth leading cast member, is also at the heart of the Best Supporting Actor race.) A few veterans occupy the second and third places among the experts: Richard Jenkins was one of the early favorites, invisible, for “The Humans”. Longtime favorite stars as the family patriarch in the Tony Award-winning adaptation of the play, a role that has previously star-won Reed Birney a Tony Award in the support category of the ceremony. (Birney, by the way, is also in the supporting actor race this year with her praised work in “Mass,” as is her co-star in the film, Jason isaacs.) There’s “Belfast,” the Best Picture favorite which has two potential Best Supporting Actors nominees: Ciaran Hinds and Jamie Dornan. Dornan was added to the category in October and instantly generated a lot of fan support – but it’s Hinds who form the emotional core of the Kenneth branagh film and generated a lot of enthusiasm among experts (he is second behind Smit-McPhee). Latecomers are also extremely likely to generate a lot of noise: Jared leto and Al Pacino for “House of Gucci”, Bradley Cooper for “Liquorice pizza”, JK Simmons for “Being the Ricardos”, Willem Dafoe or “Alley of nightmares”, and David alvarez for “West Side Story”, playing the role of Bernardo, who won George chakiris an Oscar in this category in 1962. But let’s end here with Ben affleck, the two-time Oscar winner who has never been nominated for an acting award. Affleck has two serious contenders this year, George clooney‘s “The Tender Bar” and Ridley scottis “The Last Duel”. It remains to be seen which of his performances, if any, will appear to voters, but he possesses the kind of star power that can push him to the top in a tight race. Christopher Rosen Oscars 2022 Best Supporting Actor Predictions as of Monday, November 15 (weekly update) Jared Leto, “House of Gucci” Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza” JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos” Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast” Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” TO PREDICTOscar nominees 2022 until February 8

