17 TikToks That Prove M&S Romford Staff Need a Tick in Hollywood
Normally the big brands joining TikTok can be a bit of a pain, but this is not the case for M&S – especially M&S Romford. The employees of the Romford store have it all. They have charisma, talent and an incredible stage presence. The energy they put into making a viral video is unreal. Move over to Percy Pig because we’ve found a new face of M&S and it’s ROMFORD, BABY !!
The staff of M&S Romford have delighted millions of people with their iconic dances and flawless lip sync since joining TikTok in January earlier this year. If you are not on M&S Romford TikTok, you are very short on time. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up all of the best TikToks that prove this fantastic group of employees needs a one-way ticket to Hollywood. Notice my words: they are going to be mega famous. Here’s a look at all of their top TikToks:
1. ABBA eat your bloody heart
@mandsromfordGive me ! Give me ! Give me ! All M&S Christmas gifts! #mandslocal #mandsfood #mandsromford #percypig #marksandspencer #JDSTREET #TKMaxxTalentShow Give me ! Give me ! Give me ! (A man after midnight) – ABBA
2. The vibrations are unreal
@mandsromfordWe have that feeling of Friday! Have a nice week end #marksandspencer #mandates #romford #food #tiktokfashionmonth #fyp #fyp no yts out loud – Press Toker
3. Is this a London Fashion Week show or M&S Romford?
@mandsromfordNew uniform #mandates #marksandspencer #romford #PerfectMarcJacobs #fyp #fyp #mandslocal Way 2 Sexy – Drake
4. Okay, but why is this one so touching?
@mandsromfordThe boys and 2 old men! #mandslocal #marksandspencer # boys #romford #mandates #mandsromford #SportsDirectNaughtyList #JustDanceItOut #fyp #fyp End of the road – Boyz II men
5. Get it, ladies !!
@mandsromfordSPARK YOUR CHRISTMAS #mandslocal #VansCheckerboardDay #JustDanceItOut #mandates #mandsromford #snowglobegin #Gin #flickering original sound – lyrics
6. I love them
@mandsromfordWho’s ready for the Christmas commercial tomorrow ?! #mandslocal #mandsfood #percypig #WonderWaterDrip #fyp #fyp it’s our dance gives credit lol – kara
7. ‘Crush satan and kick him in the crotch’
@mandsromfordPAMELA PUMPKIN HALLOWEEN TRAINING #mandslocal #mandates # pumpkin training #marksandspencer #Halloween #fyp #fyp #ExpectGen1 Pamela Pupkin’s Halloween Workout – Laura Clery
8. They most certainly caught a vibe
@mandsromfordVining with Percy at @mandsfood !! #mandslocal #mandates #marksandspencer #ExpectGen1 #ASOSAlterEgo #romford #fyp #atmosphere #fyp #viral #percypig Caught A Vibe – Lancesavali
9. M&S Guy taken in 4k
@mandsromfordJack tries to launch his solo career #couchguy #couchguytiktok #mandslocal #mandates #fyp #MakeItCinematic #fyp # couchguycancelled always fall in love with you – audiobear
10. This woman is so nice
@mandsromfordPumpkins! 65p for the medium size, 2 for the large! #mandates #mandsfood #marksandspencer # 123PandoraME #fyp #fyp #romford #marksandspencer Adams Family Theme Song – Halloween DJ
11. This audio never fails
@mandsromfordage is just a number !! the perfect tiktok team #romford #marksandspencer #mandates #JDVaporMaxShuffle #My idols #CruelSummerConfessions original sound – Danielle Lim
12. We must protect M&S Romford staff at all costs
@mandsromfordIs anyone else as happy as Simon and Steve that the restrictions have been lifted ?! #mandates #mandsfood #mandsthemusical #mammamy #marksandspencer follow my insta emilyystephenss – your dynamo bff
13. Brb, I’m just learning this dance
@mandsromfordDo you already have yours ?! #mandslocal #mandates #marksandspencer #fyp # 123PandoraME #fyp #mandsfood #romford #snow Ball #Xmas #fypviral GO CRAZY IM SPRUNG MASH UP BY ICEE RED – Icee Red
14. That Kind of Talent is Something Money Just Can’t Buy
@mandsromfordYour favorite trio #mandslocal #mandates #fyp #fyp #marksandspencer #MakeItCinematic #Dance #fypviral Still Into You Drill – SHO
15. These are so many jokes
@mandsromfordWhen tiktok dances are your life now #mandslocal #mandates #StartUpShowUp #marksandspencer #TIC Tac #fyp original sound – Cardi B FanPage
16. Every day is Friday at M&S Romford
@mandsromfordIt’s Friday #mandslocal #mandsfood #mandates #Friday #fyp #fyp Friday (feat. Mufasa & Hypeman) (Dopamine Re-Edit) – Riton & Nightcrawlers
17. ‘You come home with me’
@mandsromfordHave you seen our Magic & Sparkle box of chocolates ?! #mandslocal #mandates #mandsfood #StartUpShowUp #Chocolate #fyp #fyp # come back to me original sound – Chris Klemens
