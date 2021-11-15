Who was actor Heath Freeman and what was the cause of his death?

TRIBUTES started pouring in for the sudden loss of actor Heath Freeman.

Here’s everything we know so far.

2 Actor Heath Freeman reportedly died as tributes started pouring in for him Credit: Getty Images

Who was actor Heath Freeman?

Late on Sunday night, November 14, 2021, model and actress Shanna Moakler took to her Instagram account to share the news of the sudden passing of actor Heath Freeman.

Beside a photo of the friends, Shanna wrote:

“Heartbroken to learn of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, exceptional conductor and strong friend. We will miss you very much and I will cherish every incredible memory we have all had. And we have so many. . of the great !! Godspeed. #ataloss “.

Actress Ashley benson also posted on his Instagram Stories, writing:

“I will love you forever @heathmonster RIP”.

Heath Freeman was best known for his role as Howard Epps in Bones.

According to his IMDb profile, Heath studied theater and film at new York The University’s Tisch School of the Arts, before attending the BFA Acting Program at the University of Texas at Austin.

Born on June 23, 1980, Heath was only 41 years old at the time of his death.

What was the cause of death for Heath Freeman?

Not much is known about Heath Freeman’s death yet.

According to a comment from Travis Barker’s ex Shanna, he died in his sleep over the weekend at his home in Austin, Texas.

In addition to her Instagram tribute, Shanna took to her Twitter profile to share more pictures of the friends, writing:

“Godspeed handsome friend, I will miss your laughter and cherish our good times ty for making this life exciting and fun @heathfreeman #heartbroken”.

Heath regularly shared cooking videos and recipes on his social media, as well as photos of his vegetable garden.

He reportedly dated the Kelly Monaco General Hospital actress from 2010 to 2014, but the two remained close friends.

On Kelly’s birthday last year, he shared an image of the two with the caption:

“Happy Birthday to my best friend on planet Earth so happy to be on the planet at the same time”.

2 Actress Ashley Benson paid tribute to the late Heath Freeman Credit: Instagram

What else has Heath Freeman played in?

Heath Freeman is listed as an actor in 27 movies and TV shows, in addition to having both producer and writing credits.

He was also a partner of the production company Freeman Film. According to their website, “Freeman Film was created by brothers Brandon and Heath Freeman alongside their longtime friend Anthony Burns.”

His first acting credit is for a 2001 episode of ER, followed by a movie called The Painting.

Over the years, he has played small roles in numerous TV shows including NCIS, The Closer, and Without A Trace.

He played the role of Gavin Dillon in the series Raising the Bar, as well as in Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

Heath also wrote, produced, and played Brent Burkham in Skateland alongside Ashley Greene.

According to IMDB, the actor was scheduled to star in the Terror on the Prairie and Devil’s Fruit films, which are set to be released in 2022.