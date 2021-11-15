Gallery owners, curators and friends remember pioneering artist and poet Etel Adnan, who died at the age of 96

Etel Adnan, Lebanese-American author, poet and artist, died on November 14 in Paris at the age of 96. She is survived by her longtime partner, artist Simone Fattal, who confirmed the death to media but did not identify a specific cause. .

During his six-decade career as an artist, Adnan rose to fame for his geometric abstract works incorporating vibrant or pastel palettes, as well as his accordion works on paper that unfold combinations of designs, text and colors. colors. She often worked by smearing paint with a palette knife, applying colors directly from the paint tube, which could give her paintings the precision of cutouts.

Although she became a household name in the art world by the time of her death, her painting practice has long been overlooked. She is currently under investigation, “The new measure of light”, On display at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. In May 2022, his first retrospective in the Netherlands will open at the Van Gogh Museum. She had exceptionally sharp ideas that she was able to convey in beautiful, so direct, curator Sara Tas said about working with the artist to prepare the exhibition, which engages with the work of the famous Dutch painter. His passing is a great loss.

There are so many memories of Etel, when we have worked together for so many years, curator Hans Ulrich Obrist told Artnet News. “There are so many dimensions to her works that she has worked in architecture and cinema as well as in writing and art. In this extraordinary way, she brought these various areas together. His paintings deal with hope, while his writings deal with subjects of politics and war.

Obrists’ popular Instagram series of handwritten artist notes was inspired by Adnan when she wrote a little note for him after a walk: Love doesn’t die when you die. It is our resurrection. The curator visited the artist and Fattal frequently and noted how Adnans’ practice continued to evolve until the end of his life, including a recent shift from color to poetic works to black and white ink last spring. His works gave so much courage to those who would meet them, he added. She will be missed so much… Her work will continue to shine for centuries to come.

David Cleaton-Roberts, director of the Cristea Roberts Gallery in London, which hosted a solo exhibition of Adans prints in the gallery in 2019, also spoke of his continued development in his practice. The fact that she found expression in printmaking so late in her life… was a testament to her deep curiosity and commitment to the world around her, he said.

Adnan was born in 1925 in Beirut (under French administration after World War I) to a Syrian father and a Greek mother. She grew up in Lebanon before moving to Paris to study philosophy at the Sorbonne, then graduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley and Harvard University.

She returned to Lebanon in 1972, where she worked as an editor for two dailies and met Damascus-born artist Simone Fattal, with whom she fled the country to Paris when civil war broke out in 1975.

While she worked most of her life as a writer, she wrote a critically acclaimed and widely read novel about the war she fled, titled Sit down Marie Rose in 1977, Adnan turned to painting amid growing unease over the political implications of writing in the French language during the Algerian War of Independence.

Etel was light, life, beauty, generosity: a universal artist! Adans Beirut-based gallery owner since 2009, Andre Sfeir-Semler, said in a statement. My heart is broken and I will miss her very much; but we will always remember his enormous generosity, his kindness, his wisdom.

Etel taught us how important memory is without nostalgia and made physical in words and images the beauty of 20th and 21st century light and darkness, gallery owner Mary Sabbatino, who represented Adnan, told Artnet News. to Galerie Lelong and Co, adding that his loss is irreparable. Sabbatino recalled sharing meals with Adnan at his favorite pizzeria in Paris as one of the highlights of his career. We talked about a lot of things: political, she loved Bernie Sanders and felt the United States needed a revolution. her generation going to California alone and never from the art world.

Although she started painting in her early thirties, her defining moment in the European art world did not come until much later when, in the late 1980s, she was included in Documenta 13 in Kassel, organized by Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev in 2012.

I remember one evening after a long day of work in 2012 to install Documenta 13, we were cooking dinner in my kitchen in Kassel with Simone, Christov-Bakargiev told Artnet News. Out of the blue [Etel] Said, if you had only invited me ten years ago, when I was young, in my 70s, I would have had a lot more energy. We stopped, then we laughed together, because only she could show us how.

Soon after, Adnan’s donations began to gain worldwide recognition. She was included in the Whitney Biennial in New York in 2014 the same year, she received the highest cultural distinction in France, the Order of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres and in an exhibition in 2016 at the Serpentine Galleries in London.

Christov-Bakargiev described Adnan as an artist who represented women and their power. She gave us confidence, and for that I loved her, she said, describing her as a wise and strong old woman, an ancient child, who loved the mountains, the sea, the colors, the people, the friends, [and] conversation.

Yesterday I asked a young woman who also knew her if she was sad about her passing, and she replied that she was grateful, Christov-Bakargiev said. Today I remember his verse, the day after / my death / we will be sitting in cafes / but I will not be there / I will not be. Etel Adnan leaves the stage, but we will continue to write poetry, paint, think and act.

To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, eye-opening interviews and cutting-edge reviews that keep the conversation going.