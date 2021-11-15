Theater and film actor David Fox has died at age 80





David Fox, a naturalist actor and flagship of the Canadian theater industry, is invested by Governor General Julie Payette as a Member of the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on March 14, 2019.Justin Tang / The Canadian Press Theater and film actor David Fox, revered for his dedication to bringing Canadian stories to life in theater, has passed away. The artistic director of the Blyth Festival said Fox died at the age of 80 in a Toronto hospice late last week after a long battle with cancer. Fox, a former high school teacher, became a fundamental figure in Canada’s alternative theater scene in the early 1970s. He came to prominence through his naturalistic performances at the start of the Torontos Theater Passe Muraille, which originated from roles in landmark productions such as The Farm Show and 1837: The Farmers Revolt. He then performed in major venues across the country including the Stratford Festival and the Mirvishs Royal Alexandra Theater. He has also landed numerous film and television roles, playing a recurring character on the CBC series Road to Avonlea. In his later years, Fox was acclaimed for his starring role in King Lear’s production, Watershed Shakespeare Festival Collectives 2015. In 2017, he produced a solo recitation of Samuel Taylor Coleridges’ poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner at Torontos Red Sandcastle Theater. Her accolades include a Dora Mavor Award in 1999 for her performance in the Passe Murailles Theater The Drawer Boy, and a Sterling Award for her role in The Invention of Poetry in 1989 at the Edmontons Citadel Theater. Fox was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2018 for his contribution as a champion of Canadian theater. News of Foxs’ death sparked a wave of tributes on social media, with Blyth’s art director Gil Garratt remembering him as a titan on the Canadian stage. With his towering stature, incisive wit and blown glass heart, Fox possessed the kind of power on stage that took us all deeper into the dream, Garratt wrote on Facebook. Fox had an inexhaustible ability to grow further and richer than any actor I have met, and the ability to strive to follow him is a gift I will cherish forever.

