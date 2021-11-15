Bollywood’s Rani Mukerji on 25 Years in Biz, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ – Deadline

It has been 16 years since Bollywood star Rani Mukerji played the role of infamous con man Vimmi in Bunty Aur Babli, a local hit that grossed $ 3.4 million at the box office This week, the multi-award-winning actor returns as Bunty Aur Babli 2, the highly anticipated sequel to hit Indian theaters on November 19 after its original release last year has been delayed by the pandemic. The Hindi-language romantic comedy is backed by production giant Yash Raj Films and produced by company president Aditya Chopra (who also happens to be Mukerji’s husband).

This year, Mukerji is celebrating his 25-year career as a Bollywood actor. She has appeared in a series of commercially successful love stories such as Saathiya and Hum Tum, which propelled her career and made her one of the most sought-after Hindi actors since the early 2000s.

Mukerji has long sought roles that challenge her. Although she has played many romantic roles in her films, her repertoire includes characters with physical disabilities who strive for the greater good. For example, the years 2018 Hichki, which saw her play a woman with Tourette’s syndrome who landed a job at an elite school, became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the sixth Bollywood film to gross over $ 13 million. dollars in China.

Mukerji spoke to Deadline this week on her latest film, her career so far, the changing attitude of women in the industry and whether she will ever step behind the camera in the future.

DEADLINE: You revisit the character of “Vimmi” after 16 years in Bunty Aur Babli 2. That must have been quite nostalgic for you. How important was it that this movie hit theaters?

RANI MUKERJI: Of course it was and it is so important [to have a theatrical release]. With India being a movie-loving country, the future looked so bleak during the pandemic. The decision that Adi [Aditya Chopra] took, he stuck with the film and withdrew the release. He didn’t let it go out on OTT. He firmly believes that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a movie that audiences can watch indoors on the big screen with their families. I am so happy that this wish and dream come true that we will now watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 this next Friday.

DEADLINE: The film was originally slated for release in June 2020 before being postponed due to Covid-19. What impact has the pandemic had on the film’s post-production? Were there any hiccups?

MUKERJI: The hiccups were due to the fact that we couldn’t finish the movie in March and the pandemic hit us then. We were supposed to finish at the end of March, but everything had stopped on March 13. All the actors were quite nervous about coming on set and filming, and rightly so. Then we had to stall the film. We had the ‘Tattoo Waaliye’ [a song in the film] stood for nine months. We then came back in the middle of a pandemic to finish filming because Saif [Ali Khan, co-star] had other engagements and make other films. Siddhant [Chaturvedi, co-star] had a commitment. Sharvari [Wagh, co-star] went on to make another movie and so did I. We had to finish the movie. At the end of it all, I feel like the hard work is worth it and the stress that we took over the past couple of years, the labor of love, is now coming out.

DEADLINE: You are also celebrating 25 years in the industry this year. What does success mean to you and has that definition changed over time, if at all?

MUKERJI: For me, success is the success that fans get towards me when I make a good movie. The happiness they share and the pride they feel in being my fans, for me, is true to the success that I have gained over these 25 years. I really believe they made me the star that I am. When I first came into the industry there was a whole myth that actresses can’t have the voice that I have. I’m not the size of an actor, I’m pretty sure. Also, my skin tone is not as clear as what audiences would like a mainstream actress to have. So I think the public accepted me from my first film. They still support me today in the age of social media – where I’m not on social media but they keep me relevant until today, through their fan pages. I’m super blessed to have loyal fans like them who love me with all of my weaknesses and strengths.

DEADLINE: Whether it’s a compassionate lawyer in Veer-Zaara or a headstrong cop in Mardaani, you’ve always pursued roles that convey a strong social message but still have a general appeal. How much of a driving force is marketability in your decisions to make a movie?

MUKERJI: I am a true blue commercial artist at heart. I love the 90mm screen and I love that people watch movies on the big screen and you can call out the love of my life, bring movies out to the big screen and see yourself there . The first time I saw myself on the big screen, I couldn’t imagine how I was looking at myself on the screen. It was truly amazing. Personally, I think when you are an artist it is very important that you love your craft rather than loving the attributes that come with being a star.

In those 25 years, if I have to take back something that is completely something that I have owned and that has been consistent with my films and my characters, it is that I love being able to portray Indian characters. strong on screens. So when people overseas meet me they always say “Rani, it was wonderful to see you playing an Indian character like this which is so strong because we get to know Indian women through your characters. . ” So with every movie that goes by and every decade that goes by you will see that the strong women that I have described make people understand what Indian women stand for and you have a lot of Indian women who are so strong and I love show that on the screen. It’s something that has always been constant because I’m so drawn to these characters.

Yash Raj Films



DEADLINE: Many Bollywood and Hollywood actresses go behind the camera. Do you also have an interest in producing or directing films? If so, what style of story would you like to explore?

MUKERJI: I would say that at the moment it is too early for me to take the plunge. I really believe that when you go into something, you have to go in with your whole and your soul. Like the way I give the best of myself to my films as an actor, if I become a director or a producer, I also have to give 100%. But right now my daughter is very young and needs my time the most. I can’t now get out of that area and start directing and producing because for a director and a producer the journey they take with a film begins long before we get to a set and is still much longer than that. me on the set. For an actor, it’s easy to get in and out. But as a director and producer you have to stick with that for a long time and give double the hours that I could give today because I’m an actor.

Today as an actor I can choose to work for a while but as a director I don’t think I can choose that. So until that moment, until my daughter grows up and is completely independent and doesn’t need my time anymore, and she gives me the “mom, don’t bother me.” I am with my friends ” [laughs] when that happens to me, i think i’ll just direct a movie right away.

DEADLINE: How liberating is it for women to finally take center stage in all areas of the industry and what more can be done to improve gender parity in the industry ?

MUKERJI: I think it’s such a sad thing to talk about this. The thing is, why should we always talk about equality between men and women, when it should be obvious? It’s so sad that it always has to become a topic of conversation where we have to make it a matter of concern. We should come to a point in our life where these kinds of questions are never even asked, as it should be a no-brainer where women and men have equal opportunities and they can speak out.

It is a deeply rooted problem and I think we collectively as a community and society should work on it and try to make it as normal as possible.

DEADLINE: Next we’ll see you on Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway about a mother’s battle against Norwegian social services who took her child away from her. What can you tell us about this film and how will it be different from your previous work?

MUKERJI: I’m so glad it’s over because it’s a very special story and movie that I’m making. When you all watch it next year I’m sure my fans will have a blast because it’s a story that instantly struck me when I heard [about it]. What makes it even more special is that this is a true story and inspired by an actual incident that actually happened. I’m just glad we got to shoot it the way we wanted.