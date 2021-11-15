Celebrity birthdays for the week of November 21-27:

November 21: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 87 years old. Actor Marlo Thomas is 84 years old. Actor Juliet Mills (“Passions”, Nanny and the Professor “) is 80. Actor Goldie Hawn is 76. Keyboardist Lonnie Jordan of War is 73. Singer Livingston Taylor is 71. Actress and singer Lorna Luft is 69. Actress Cherry Jones (“The Horse Whisperer”) is 65. Violent Femmes bassist Brian Ritchie is 61. Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 59. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 58. Singer Bjork is 59. 56. Singer Chauncey Hannibal of BLACKstreet is 53. Bassist Alex James of Blur is 53. TV personality Rib Hillis (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) has 51. Lost Boyz rapper Pretty Lou is 50. Football player turned television host Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America”, Live With Kelly and Michael “) is 50. Actress Marina de Tavira (“Roma”) is 48 years old. SHeDAISY country singer Kelsi Osborn is 47 years old. Actor Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia “) is 46. Actor Lindsey Haun (” Broken Bridges “) is 37. Actor Jena Malone (” Saved “, Life As a H ouse “) is 37 years old. Singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 36 years old. Actor Sam Palladio (“Nashville”) is 35 years old.

November 22: actor Michael Callan is 86 years old. Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 81 years old. Actor Tom Conti is 80 years old. Singer Jesse Colin Young (The Youngbloods) is 80 years old. Guitarist-actor Little Steven (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 71 years old. Talking Heads bassist Tina Weymouth is 71 years old. Actor Lin Tucci (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 70 years old. Styx singer Lawrence Gowan is 65. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City”, Mad About You “) is 65. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 63. Singer” Farmer Jason “Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 63. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 60. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 58. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 57. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 55. actor Michael Kenneth Williams (“12 Years a Slave”, Boardwalk Empire “) is 55 years old. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 54 years old. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 53 years old. Zac Brown Band drummer Chris Fryar is 51 years old. Actor Tyler Hilton (“One Tree Hill”) is 38 years old. Actor Scarlett Johannson is 37 years old. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower (movie “Twilight” s) is 33 years old. Actor Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”, “Hail, Caesar”) is 32 years old. Singer Candice Glover (“American Idol”) is 32 years old. Actor Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) is 27 years old. Actor Mackenzie Lintz (“Under the Dome”) is 25 years old.

November 23: Actor Franco Nero (“Django”, “Camelot”) is 80 years old. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct”, Showgirls “) is 77. Comedian Bruce Vilanch (” Hollywood Squares “) is 74. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (” The Colbys “) is 62. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys”, Living Single “) is 61. Robin Roberts, co-host of “Good Morning America”, is 61 years old. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 55 years old. Drummer Charlie Grover (Sponge) is 55 years old. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Family Law”) is 54 years old. Actor Oded Fehr (“The Mummy”) is 51 years old. Tha Dogg Pound rapper Kurupt is 49 years old. Actor Page Kennedy (“Desperate Housewives”) is 45 years old. Actor Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 42 years old. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 37 years old. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 34 years old. Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is 29 years old. Actor Austin Majors (“NYPD Blue”) is 26 years old. Actress Olivia Keville (“Splitting Up Together”) is 19 years old.

November 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 81 years old. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 80 years old. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 79 years old. Singer Lee Michaels is 76 years old. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager”, “The A-Team”) is 74 years old. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 71 years old. The Romantics and Blondie drummer Clem Burke is 67 years old. Record producer / musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 65. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 64 years old. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 59 years old. Stone Roses guitarist John Squire is 59 years old. Big Audio Dynamite guitarist Gary Stonadge is 59 years old. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope” “) is 57. Actor Conleth Hall (” Game of Thrones “) is 57. Comedian Brad Sherwood (” Whose Line Is It Anyway? “) Is 57. Actor Scott Krinksy (“Chuck”) is 53. Live guitarist Chad Taylor is 51. Actress Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 50. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces”) , Roswell “) is 44 years old. Actress Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy”, Roswell “) is 43. Actress Sarah Hyland (” Modern Fami ly “) is 31.

November 25: Actress Kathryn Crosby is 88. Singer Bob Lind is 79 years old. Game show host Ben Stein is 77 years old. Actor John Larroquette is 74 years old. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 66 years old. Singer Amy Grant is 61 years old. Singer Mark Lanegan (Queens of the Stone Age and Screaming Trees) is 57 years old. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 57 years old. Rancid singer Tim Armstrong is 56 years old. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights”, The Practice “) is 56 years old. Actor Billy Burke (” Twilight “movies) is 55. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 55. Sugar Ray guitarist Rodney Sheppard is 55. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon (EPMD) is 53. Actress Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 52. Actress Christina Applegate is 50. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name”) Is Earl “) is 48. Actor Kristian Nairn (” Game of Thrones “) is 46. Actress Jill Flint (” The Good Wife “,” Royal Pains “) is 44. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 42. Actor Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan and Son”) is 41. Actor Katie Cassidy (“Arrow”, new “Melrose Place”) is 35. Ms. Maisel ”) has 31 years. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 30 years old.

November 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 83 years old. Singer Tina Turner is 82 years old. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 77 years old. Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie is 76 years old. Actress Marianne Muellerleile (Film’s “Memento”, TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 73 years old. Actor Scott Jacoby (“That Certain Summer”) is 65. Actor Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest”, “St. Elsewhere”) is 62 years old. Country singer Linda Davis is 59 years old. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 56 years old. Actress Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 55 years old. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 48 years old. Actress Tammy Lynn Michaels (“The L Word”, “Popular”) is 47 years old. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 46 years old. Actress Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 45 years old. Country singer Joe Nichols is 45 years old. Red musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong are 43 years old. Actress Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 41 years old. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 40 years old. Actress Jessica Camacho (“Taken”, “The Flash”) is 39 years old. Gloriana singer-guitarist Mike Gossin is 37 years old. The Fray drummer Ben Wysocki is 37 years old. B2K singer Lil Fizz is 36 years old. Singer Aubrey Coll ins (Trick Pony) is 34 years old. Singer-actress Rita Ora is 31 years old. Actor Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville”, “Sharknado”) is 28 years old.

November 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 70 years old. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 66 years old. Actor William Fichtner (“Mom”, “Invasion”) is 65 years old. Simple Minds guitarist Charlie Burchill is 62 years old. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary”, “To Die For”) is 61 years old. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 61 years old. Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante is 59 years old. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 59. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV’s “Early Edition”, movie’s “Short Circuit”) is 58 years old. Actor Robin Givens is 57 years old. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 53 years old. Actor Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland”, “House of Cards” “) is 52. DAS EFX rapper Skoob is 51. Actor Kirk Acevedo (” Fringe “,” Oz “) is 50. Rapper Twista is 49. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 45. Actor Lashana Lynch (“No Time to Die”) is 34.