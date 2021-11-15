Opening of “For Colored Girls” on Broadway in March 2022





The previously announced Broadway production of Ntozake Shanges 1976 For Girls of Color Who Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, directed by Camille A. Brown, now has an opening date. After premiering on March 4, 2022, the show will debut on March 24 at the Booth Theater, the producers announced on Monday. Brown, who will be making her directorial debut on Broadway, choreographed director Leah C. Gardiners, which was well received in 2019 by the revival of Shanges’ choreography for public theater. But this Broadway production, which Brown will also choreograph, will be completely redesigned. Of all the shows offered as an opportunity to debut as a Broadway director and choreographer for the first time, for Girls of Color, it’s like a giveaway, Brown said in a press release Monday. I am delighted that I have been entrusted with combining all parts of my dance, music and performing arts to shape and once again share this timeless story with the world. Shanges’s flagship work incorporates poetry, song and dance to tell the stories of seven women who are only identified by the hues of the dresses they wear. In his review of the recent Off Broadway revival, Ben Brantley detailed some of the show’s history as it emerged from bars and clubs to become one of the most unexpected theatrical hits of the chaotic 1970s. He added: Shanges’s free-form text was neither linear nor literal in its depiction of black women struggling to claim their own voices from a society that had either ignored or actively silenced them.

Shange has inspired many people and his death in 2018 sparked renewed interest in his work. Playwright Keenan Scott II credited Shanges for Girls of Color as the initial inspiration for his first Broadway production, Thoughts of a Colored Man. He recently said that at university, a classroom screening of Shange’s work was his first and essentially his only theater exhibition by black playwrights at the time. Brown is nominated for a Tony Award for her choreography in Choir Boy. She recently choreographed and co-directed Terence Blanchard’s opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones, which made its Metropolitan Opera debut in September. The Timess’ dance critic, Gia Kourlas, said Brown’s step number for the opera stops the show in its tracks. The casting will be announced at a later date.

