For actor Gerri Weagraff the role in ‘Anastasia’ musical is just perfect (Video) – Reading Eagle

When the stages closed in March 2020, Gerri Weagraff, like everyone else who has made their lives entertaining, was suddenly forced to find something, anything, to pass the time.

My husband and our dog have spent a lot of time together in the wild, said Weagraff, who grew up in Drexel Hill. We kind of looked at a little giveaway. Just find joy in other parts of our life. We found parks, going for walks every day. I have spent more time with our children than ever before.

The rides were nice, but Weagraff, who first took the stage for the Drexel Hill Players in 1973, the performance bug was not far from his mind.

The last time I was on stage was in January 2020 at the Headrow Theater, Weagraff said. I was due to open for a show at the Candlelight Theater in Wilmington on March 14, 2020 when it all stopped.

Now, Weagraff is back in the entertainment business as the Empress Dowager in the Broadway touring production of Anastasia, which will take over the Merriam Theater in Philadelphia from November 23-28. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Anastasia, this is such a wonderful show, said Weagraff. He has something for everyone. The role I play is a dream role for a woman over 60. Sometimes it can be difficult to find truly rewarding key roles in musicals. So, I feel so grateful to have been chosen for this role and this beautiful show.

Anastasia’s stage presentation is based on the 1997 animated film. The musical adapts the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped execution by her family. Years later, an orphan with amnesia named Anya hopes to find traces of her family by siding with two crooks who wish to take advantage of her resemblance to the Grand Duchess.

The role of Weagraffs of the Empress Dowager is one of the main roles in the musical. According to tradition, she is the paternal grandmother of Anastasia and her four siblings, the mother of Tsar Nicholas II, both stepmother and predecessor of Tsarina Alexandra as Empress Consort of Russia, and the widow of Tsar Alexander III. Angela Lansbury starred in the film version.

It was a new music production that premiered on Broadway in 2017, Weagraff said. As a stage musician, he is relatively new. It was on Broadway from 2017 to 2019. The first nationwide tour started in 2018 and was still underway when the pandemic hit.

Weagraff, who starred in the play Fiddler on the Roof, saw the original Anastasia on Broadway.

I have an interesting family connection, says Weagraff. My future daughter-in-law was in the original cast on Broadway. We saw her and the show. I didn’t know anything about the show at all. I hadn’t even seen the 1997 animated film. Surprisingly, because my kids were little back then.

I fell in love with the show and vividly remember saying aloud to my family members, I would love to play the role of the grandmother, the Empress Dowager. What a wonderful role. I never thought I would have the chance to play it let alone on a national tour.

The scene is a family affair for the Weagraffs. In a 1986 Players Club of Swarthmore Fiddler on the Roof production, she was cast for Tzeitel, her mother for Yente, and a young man named Paul Weagraff for Motel. After getting married 13 times on stage, Paul and Gerri got married in real life in 1988. Rebekah and Jordan, the two children of the Weagraff, grew up sharing their parents’ passion for the theater.

Love it, Weagraff said. It was fantastic to be on the road, see other cities and get to know the actors. We can’t wait to get to Philly I’m sure there will be plenty of family in the seats.