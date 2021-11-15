Entertainment
For actor Gerri Weagraff the role in ‘Anastasia’ musical is just perfect (Video) – Reading Eagle
When the stages closed in March 2020, Gerri Weagraff, like everyone else who has made their lives entertaining, was suddenly forced to find something, anything, to pass the time.
My husband and our dog have spent a lot of time together in the wild, said Weagraff, who grew up in Drexel Hill. We kind of looked at a little giveaway. Just find joy in other parts of our life. We found parks, going for walks every day. I have spent more time with our children than ever before.
The rides were nice, but Weagraff, who first took the stage for the Drexel Hill Players in 1973, the performance bug was not far from his mind.
The last time I was on stage was in January 2020 at the Headrow Theater, Weagraff said. I was due to open for a show at the Candlelight Theater in Wilmington on March 14, 2020 when it all stopped.
Now, Weagraff is back in the entertainment business as the Empress Dowager in the Broadway touring production of Anastasia, which will take over the Merriam Theater in Philadelphia from November 23-28. CLICK HERE for tickets.
Anastasia, this is such a wonderful show, said Weagraff. He has something for everyone. The role I play is a dream role for a woman over 60. Sometimes it can be difficult to find truly rewarding key roles in musicals. So, I feel so grateful to have been chosen for this role and this beautiful show.
Anastasia’s stage presentation is based on the 1997 animated film. The musical adapts the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped execution by her family. Years later, an orphan with amnesia named Anya hopes to find traces of her family by siding with two crooks who wish to take advantage of her resemblance to the Grand Duchess.
The role of Weagraffs of the Empress Dowager is one of the main roles in the musical. According to tradition, she is the paternal grandmother of Anastasia and her four siblings, the mother of Tsar Nicholas II, both stepmother and predecessor of Tsarina Alexandra as Empress Consort of Russia, and the widow of Tsar Alexander III. Angela Lansbury starred in the film version.
It was a new music production that premiered on Broadway in 2017, Weagraff said. As a stage musician, he is relatively new. It was on Broadway from 2017 to 2019. The first nationwide tour started in 2018 and was still underway when the pandemic hit.
Weagraff, who starred in the play Fiddler on the Roof, saw the original Anastasia on Broadway.
I have an interesting family connection, says Weagraff. My future daughter-in-law was in the original cast on Broadway. We saw her and the show. I didn’t know anything about the show at all. I hadn’t even seen the 1997 animated film. Surprisingly, because my kids were little back then.
I fell in love with the show and vividly remember saying aloud to my family members, I would love to play the role of the grandmother, the Empress Dowager. What a wonderful role. I never thought I would have the chance to play it let alone on a national tour.
The scene is a family affair for the Weagraffs. In a 1986 Players Club of Swarthmore Fiddler on the Roof production, she was cast for Tzeitel, her mother for Yente, and a young man named Paul Weagraff for Motel. After getting married 13 times on stage, Paul and Gerri got married in real life in 1988. Rebekah and Jordan, the two children of the Weagraff, grew up sharing their parents’ passion for the theater.
Love it, Weagraff said. It was fantastic to be on the road, see other cities and get to know the actors. We can’t wait to get to Philly I’m sure there will be plenty of family in the seats.
Sources
2/ https://www.readingeagle.com/2021/11/15/for-actor-gerri-weagraff-role-in-musical-anastasia-is-just-perfect-video/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]