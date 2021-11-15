Mary Daily leaves, Marc Weinstock heads global team

A restructuring of Paramount Pictures the marketing and distribution team will see co-chair Mary Daily leave the studio, leaving Marc Weinstock to lead the world team solo.

Paramount Pictures’ new president and CEO Brian Robbins announced the changes on Monday, a rating obtained by Variety noted.

Additionally, ViacomCBS Global Consumer Products President Pam Kaufman has expanded her duties to include overseeing the Paramounts-themed entertainment division. Kevin Suh, current leader in themed entertainment, is stepping down.

I’m happy to announce that Marc Weinstock will be our president of global marketing and distribution for the studio. In this role, Marc will now lead a unified global marketing and distribution organization. As a result of the move, co-chair of global marketing and distribution Mary Daily will be leaving the studio, Robbins wrote in the memo.

Daily had been in her role since 2017, and Robbins highlighted the successful international campaigns she designed for films including A Quiet Place and Its Sequel, Bumblebee, Rocket Man and Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Suh had been at the helm of themed entertainment since 2012, where he helped adapt studio iconic teenage comedy Mean Girls into a Broadway musical and negotiated video game licensing deals for Brad Pitts World War Z.

Read Robbins’ full note:

All,

As we continue to shape the future of our studio and make great films, I have news to share about the leadership structure of the Paramounts Theatrical Marketing and Themed Entertainment & Consumer Products teams.

As you know, Marc is a dynamic leader and visionary marketer, and his expert work here at Paramount more than proves it. He has been instrumental in a number of successful Paramounts marketing campaigns including Rocketman, which has received wide critical acclaim, grossed nearly $ 200 million worldwide, and received numerous nominations and wins, including an Oscar victory for best original song; Sonic the Hedgehog, who broke several box office records and has earned nearly $ 319 million at the global box office to date; and A Quiet Place Part II, the first theatrical release after the pandemic, which grossed $ 57 million in domestic box office revenue on its opening weekend, has earned $ 279 million worldwide to date and got a 91% score for Rotten Tomatoes.

I would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to Mary for her important contributions to the organization. She joined Paramount in 2017 as president of international cinema marketing and global home multimedia entertainment. During her time at the studio, she developed and directed a number of successful international theatrical campaigns for films, including A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, Bumblebee, Rocketman and Mission: ImpossibleFallout. Mary is a very talented executive and we wish her the best of luck for the future.

I would also like to share that Pam Kaufman, President of Global Consumer Products for ViacomCBS, will now assume an expanded global role as she takes on the leadership of the Paramounts Themed Entertainment division. She will report to Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International and myself. Kevin Suh will step down as current division president.

Pam is a transformational leader and a powerful force in the industry. Representing well over $ 5.6 billion in retail revenue globally, Pam has made the consumer products industry a key driver of revenue growth while increasing the popularity and influence of our global franchises. . Adding Laser Focus Pams to the Paramounts Themed Entertainment business will allow us to further develop our franchises by providing consumers with even more innovative touchpoints and experiences with our titles, characters and storytelling.

Pams oversight over the consumer products sector spans ViacomCBS’s global portfolio, including iconic PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, JoJo Siwa, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar, Star Trek, South Park, The Godfather and Top Gun franchises. , among others. In her current role, Pam manages merchandising and product licensing around the world, as well as business development, marketing, franchise planning, creative strategy, retail sales and consumer information.

Kevin joined Paramount in 2012 and during his tenure here his many accomplishments include launching the deal bringing Mean Girls as a live stage adaptation to Broadway and cutting edge partnerships on a very successful World War Z with Xbox, PlayStation and PC, among many other successful themed entertainment offerings. Kevin has been a valued member of Paramount’s leadership team, and we thank him for his many successful contributions to our business.

We are at an exciting inflection point as an organization and our collaborative relationship is just beginning. Please join me in congratulating Marc and Pam and thanking Mary and Kevin for their work and leadership.

Brian

