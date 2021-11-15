“I chose a good one”





Makena Moore, Taylor Dome Makena Moore / Instagram Taylor lautner must thank her sister for introducing her to her fiance Dome of Tay! The dusk star makena moore’s sister shared sweet pics of her and her future sister-in-law on Instagram Sunday night, while springing from Dome in caption. “Not for bragging or anything, but I feel too full;) I think I picked a good one for my brother,” Moore wrote in the caption. “@taydome the moment I met you in a little church in Nashville, I knew I had to introduce you to my brother, ”Moore continued. “You couldn’t be more perfect for each other. The way you compliment yourself really blows my mind. I CANNOT believe that I will win a sister and a best friend for life. Well done to the happy couple. “ Lautner, 29, commented: “YOU HAVE A GOOD CHILD”, while Dome wrote: “.” Lautner proposed to his girlfriend on Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed. The actor posted two photos of himself and his new fiance on Instagram Saturday, captioning: “And just like that, all my wishes came true.” RELATED: Taylor Lautner and her fiancé Tay Dome present their new engagement ring: “I love you forever” Dome posted the second photo to herself Instagram, where she captioned her post, “my absolute best friend,” adding, “I CAN’T WAIT TO ALWAYS GO WITH YOU.” Lautner responded to his post in the comments, writing: “I have news for you, the feeling is mutual.” Moore couldn’t contain his excitement for the couple, writing on Dome’s post, “I FINALLY GET ONE ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” and adding in a second comment, “My best friends are getting married !!!!!” Lautner and Dome, who is a registered nurse, became public with their relationship in 2018 when he posted a photo in matching Halloween costumes. Since then, they have kept fans updated on their relationship on social media, where the couple frequently share photos together. The story continues Taylor Lautner is engaged Taylor Lautner / Instagram Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. In March, Lautner celebrated Dome’s birthday with a candy Instagram tribute and a series of solo photos of Dome, as well as shots of the two together. “Happy birthday to this human from another planet. You are the most incredible soul I have ever had the honor to know,” he wrote at the time. “I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you. Love, Tay boy.”

