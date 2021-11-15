Hollywood icon can’t hide utter disbelief at Springbok snub





2:56 p.m., November 15, 2021 By Rugby Onslaught The almost complete lack of representation for a South African player at this year’s World Rugby Awards was the cause of shock around the world on Monday, including from actor Gerard Butler. The Springboks’ Lukhanyo Am is the only person included in one of eight categories for an award, being nominated for the Try of the Year, which was held against the British and Irish Lions. Despite winning a series against the Lions and reaching No. 1 in the world rankings, no Springboks player has made it to the Male Player of the Year list. Despite winning the Rugby Championship, no All Blacks player made the list either. The four selected players are the French Antoine Dupont, the Englishman Maro Itoje and the Australian Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi. Photos have emerged this week of the Scottish actor in disbelief that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi failed to make the shortlist. The flanker’s name, alongside Eben Etzebeth, Am’s, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, are the ones many believe should have been on the list. While it’s not actually confirmed that this is what Butler was stunned (in part due to the little glitch the photo was taken before the nominees were revealed), it would make perfect sense for him to be as outraged as many other fans are across the world. NOMINATED FOR THE 2021 WORLD RUGBY AWARDS World Rugby Mens 15s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard

Antoine Dupont (France)

Michael Hooper (Australia)

Maro Itoje (England / British and Irish Lions)

Samu Kerevi (Australia) World Rugby Womens 15s Player of the Year in association with Mastercard

Zoe Aldcroft (England)

Caroline Boujard (France)

Laure Sansus (France)

Poppy Cleall (England) Revolutionary World Rugby Player of the Year in association with Tudor

Will Jordan (New Zealand)

Andrew Kelaway (Australia)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

Marcus Smith (England) World Rugby Coach of the Year

Allan Bunting / Cory Sweeney (New Zealand Womens Sevens)

Ian Foster (New Zealand Men)

Simon Middleton (England Women)

Dave Rennie (Australia Men) World Rugby Mens Sevens Player of the Year in association with HSBC

Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji)

Scott Curry (New Zealand)

Marcos Moneta (Argentina)

Jiuta Wainiqolo (Fiji) World Rugby Womens Sevens Player of the Year in association with HSBC

Anne-Cécile Ciofani (France)

Sarah Hirini (New Zealand)

Alowesi Nakoci (Fiji)

Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji) International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year

Lukhanyo Am (South Africa, against the British and Irish Lions on July 31)

Pierre-Louis Barassi (France, against Australia on July 17)

Luke Jacobson (New Zealand, v Argentina September 12)

Damian Penaud (France, v Scotland on March 26) International rugby players Women’s tryout of the year

Sara Barattin (Italy, v Scotland September 13)

Emilie Boulard (France, v Wales on April 3)

Abby Dow (England, v. France April 24)

Romane Mnager (France, v Ireland April 17)

