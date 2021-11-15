How Harry Potter’s world-building spawned its own school of magic





LONDON, Nov. 15 (Reuters) – Surrounded by the front pages of the “Daily Prophet” and the wizarding world of “Harry Potter” books, graphic designer Miraphora Mina holds an envelope that countless children have surely wished to receive. He’s from Hogwarts, the sorcerer’s stone, and he’s addressing a certain “MH Potter, The Cupboard under the Stairs, 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey”. It was “the very first prop I could design on ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ and the whole series, rather naively thinking it would just be a simple envelope,” Mina told Reuters. “Of course, we needed a lot, a lot (more).” Tuesday marks 20 years since the release of the film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (“Sorcerer’s Stone” in the United States and certain other countries). The story of how its young stars were catapulted to global stardom has often been told. But for a generation of other creative professionals, it was also the start of a long and fantastic journey, building the magical world of author JK Rowling. Much like the characters in the films, they found themselves in a strange place a train ride from London – British Studios Leavesden – where they learned to do magic. “The studios became a kind of Hogwarts, a place where people came in and learned their trade over the 10 years of involvement,” said Mina. Rowling’s books were already making a splash before the first movie was set, and the filmmakers knew they had to make the magic real. Artist Miraphora Mina places actual props she created with Eduardo Lima for the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in a window at their store in London, Britain on November 9, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls Read more “How do you get people flying on brooms to play a game, you know, with a ball chase and they’re 40 feet in the air and they’re kids?” remembers Nick Davis, visual effects supervisor for the film. Eight “Harry Potter” films grossed $ 7.8 billion gross, and a third installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” spinoff film series is coming soon. Today’s moviegoers are used to seeing fantastic worlds conjured up with computer-generated images. But for those who worked on director Chris Columbus’ original vision of Harry Potter, the film was special because so many effects were done analogically, using hand-built sets, props, and models, and a dash of old-fashioned cinematic magic. “That was 21 years ago, CGI wasn’t quite where it is today and we wanted to put as much reality into everything we did,” said Special Effects Supervisor John Richardson. “Chris was really up for it and I think that’s why those early films have so much reality and magic. Because whatever we could do behind closed doors, we did.” With child actors receiving their regular lessons off-camera by teachers in tents, Leavesden has literally become a school. Davis recalled the moment he finally saw hundreds of children, all in their costume dresses, take their places on the huge studio set of the Great Hall. “Oh my God, you – we’re at Hogwarts.” Reporting by Mindy Burrows Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Peter Graff Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

