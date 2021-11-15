Hollywood workers narrowly ratify new studio contract

The union representing 60,000 film and television crew workers voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios, so far resolving a labor dispute that threatened to disrupt productions nationwide.

Members of the International Theater Employees Alliance (IATSE) barely approved a new contract that had been negotiated by union leaders after months of contentious negotiations, the union said in a statement.

However, the vote was extremely tight, with only 50.3% of the 60,000 members affected by the two contracts voting in favor of the deal.

The IATSE uses an electoral college style system whereby locals are assigned delegates based on the size of their membership. Members vote within their local and once a local reaches a majority vote, to ratify or reject, all of the delegates’ votes are allocated to the majority result.

The combined vote was 359 (56%) to 282 (44%), out of a total of 641 votes from delegates from 36 locals. Notably, five of Hollywood’s 13 residents voted no, underscoring the level of divisions within the powerful union.

The results were closely watched in Hollywood as IATSE provides film and television crews for productions from Los Angeles to Atlanta and New York.

The approval caps an unusually tumultuous time for IATSE, whose leaders last month won unprecedented support from members to stage a walkout if they couldn’t get a new contract.

The IATSE has traditionally avoided public confrontations with the big studios, but its members have become increasingly agitated, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has increased pressure on teams to make up for lost time due to production stoppages caused by health. crisis.

While union ratification votes are usually a formality, ratification was not inevitable this time around. IATSE members were divided on some aspects of the deal.

The contract contains various improvements, including giving shifts 54 hours of guaranteed rest when working 5 days a week, and wage increases in line with those of other unions. It also increases pay for the lowest-paid trades and covers a $ 370 million deficit in IATSE’s health and pension plans, which faced higher costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some members argued that the contract did not do enough to improve working conditions and limit long hours on sets, which is a long-standing complaint among teams.

Last week props, sound engineers and other set workers held a press conference in Hollywood to protest the new deal and demand better working conditions.

They cited the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was fatally injured by a propeller pistol fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the western Rust as an example of the risks they face in the workplace. Death upset Hollywood and renewed calls for safer settings.

Before Hutchins’ death, film crews complained to producers about long hours and unsafe working conditions, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The new contract which includes a 10-hour cap on so-called turnaround times between shoots would still allow members to work 14 hours a day, they noted. Critics have also argued that the proposed 3% annual salary increase is lower than the current rate of inflation.

Another sticking point: While the deal includes wage improvements for streaming companies, there has been no increase in residues that help fund union health and pension plans.

Supporters of the plan, however, said it was the best contract in union history, fulfilling many of their long-standing ambitions.

The union has been in talks with the studios, represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, since May. The alliance represents major studios including Walt Disney, WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon Studios.

The current three-year contract expired on July 31 and was extended to allow more time, but in September talks collapsed and IATSE called on members to approve a national exit for the first time in its history.

Voting was overseen by the New York Honest Ballot Election Management Service.