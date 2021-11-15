Entertainment
Hollywood workers narrowly ratify new studio contract
The union representing 60,000 film and television crew workers voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Hollywood studios, so far resolving a labor dispute that threatened to disrupt productions nationwide.
Members of the International Theater Employees Alliance (IATSE) barely approved a new contract that had been negotiated by union leaders after months of contentious negotiations, the union said in a statement.
However, the vote was extremely tight, with only 50.3% of the 60,000 members affected by the two contracts voting in favor of the deal.
The IATSE uses an electoral college style system whereby locals are assigned delegates based on the size of their membership. Members vote within their local and once a local reaches a majority vote, to ratify or reject, all of the delegates’ votes are allocated to the majority result.
The combined vote was 359 (56%) to 282 (44%), out of a total of 641 votes from delegates from 36 locals. Notably, five of Hollywood’s 13 residents voted no, underscoring the level of divisions within the powerful union.
The results were closely watched in Hollywood as IATSE provides film and television crews for productions from Los Angeles to Atlanta and New York.
The approval caps an unusually tumultuous time for IATSE, whose leaders last month won unprecedented support from members to stage a walkout if they couldn’t get a new contract.
The IATSE has traditionally avoided public confrontations with the big studios, but its members have become increasingly agitated, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has increased pressure on teams to make up for lost time due to production stoppages caused by health. crisis.
While union ratification votes are usually a formality, ratification was not inevitable this time around. IATSE members were divided on some aspects of the deal.
The contract contains various improvements, including giving shifts 54 hours of guaranteed rest when working 5 days a week, and wage increases in line with those of other unions. It also increases pay for the lowest-paid trades and covers a $ 370 million deficit in IATSE’s health and pension plans, which faced higher costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But some members argued that the contract did not do enough to improve working conditions and limit long hours on sets, which is a long-standing complaint among teams.
Last week props, sound engineers and other set workers held a press conference in Hollywood to protest the new deal and demand better working conditions.
They cited the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was fatally injured by a propeller pistol fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the western Rust as an example of the risks they face in the workplace. Death upset Hollywood and renewed calls for safer settings.
Before Hutchins’ death, film crews complained to producers about long hours and unsafe working conditions, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The new contract which includes a 10-hour cap on so-called turnaround times between shoots would still allow members to work 14 hours a day, they noted. Critics have also argued that the proposed 3% annual salary increase is lower than the current rate of inflation.
Another sticking point: While the deal includes wage improvements for streaming companies, there has been no increase in residues that help fund union health and pension plans.
Supporters of the plan, however, said it was the best contract in union history, fulfilling many of their long-standing ambitions.
The union has been in talks with the studios, represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, since May. The alliance represents major studios including Walt Disney, WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon Studios.
The current three-year contract expired on July 31 and was extended to allow more time, but in September talks collapsed and IATSE called on members to approve a national exit for the first time in its history.
Voting was overseen by the New York Honest Ballot Election Management Service.
Bulletin
In the entertainment business
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2021-11-15/iatse-contract-vote-ratify-film-crews-hutchins-loeb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]n.com