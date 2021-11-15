Taylor Swifts All Too Well and the militarization of memory





A record company did not choose this song as a single, Taylor Swift told a delighted audience Friday afternoon in Manhattan, where a few hundred fans gathered for the debut of her latest self-directed music video: a clip developed for the new 10-minute version of All Too Well, a bitter memory from a past relationship that originally appeared on her 2012 album, Red. It was my favorite, Swift continued. It was a very personal thing for me. It was very difficult to interpret it live. Now for me, honestly, this song is 100% about us and you. Several people were already in tears after bursting into Beatlemania-style sobs as soon as Swift appeared in a royal mauve pantsuit, but by this admission they audibly cried louder. My real mother! a young woman gasped. Another, sitting directly and perhaps precariously behind me, muttered several times, I’m going to throw up. Few of the top musicians of this millennium have maintained a bond with their fans as intensely as Swift with her Swifties. To her credit, she feeds them well. She lays Easter eggs like a caring mother hen, arranges elaborate get-togethers and once invited fans to her home to listen to her new album while munching on cookies made for them.

At the Friday event (for a video featuring actors Dylan OBrien and Sadie Sink), each audience member received an autographed movie poster and the song is A Famous Weeper, a personalized package of All Too Well tissues .

But with all the fanfare surrounding the release of the extended track, some shared intimacy was also about to be lost. All Too Well has been more of a common secret than a hit, the favorite track of true Swift connoisseurs and often music critics (this one included). Now, the song that appears on Red (Taylors Version), the last album she re-recorded so she could control her masters, came with a clip so long and elaborate that Swift was hosting a premiere and calling it. a short film. Part of what fans feel for All Too Well is longing for an early part of Swift’s career and, by extension, their own life. Red is perhaps the most transitional of her nine albums, a bridge that marked the start of Swifts’ pop crossover but also the moment before her songwriting became as sleek and streamlined as on her upcoming album, the 2014 blockbuster. released in 1989. Thus, the eclectic Red juxtaposes the pop assisted by Max Martin of I Knew You Were Trouble and We Are Never Get Back Together with the folk side of the cafes of Treacherous, I Almost Do and Begin Again. Painfully rendered portrait of a rupture, All Too Well represents the artistic climax of the sound more oriented towards the singer-songwriter and the closing of a chapter in the evolution of Swifts: it is, at least at this day, the last song she wrote with only one of her most trusted early collaborators, the country songwriter Liz rose.

All Too Well began during a rehearsal soundcheck, when Swift began playing the same four ad-libbing chords and lines on a relationship that had recently ended. The song continued to rise in intensity, she later recalled. Wisely, her sound engineer captured the impromptu jam session, and Swift then brought this recording to Rose. Part of the reason Swift wrote her 2010 album Speak Now All On Her own was to silence skeptics who thought Rose had a heavier hand in her music than Swift admitted. But in a 2014 interview, Rose said she acts more like a copywriter. Taylor is good because she has lyrics that suit her age, Rose said. I just help him catch the big ones. The 10-minute All Too Well sheds light on this process: it’s more angry, much less filtered, and more explicit in every sense of the word. The All Too Well Five-and-a-Half-Minute Cut that appeared on Red was an achievement of tense, streamlined storytelling and vividly lit detail. The new version does not know such restraint. He is gloriously unruly and viciously bubbling. With its release, the millennial You are so vain suddenly became the millennium Silly wind. In its two incarnations, All Too Well is a song about the militarization of memory. The devil is in the details, the more specific they are, the more they seem to assert, in the face of an unresponsive ex and perhaps disbelieving in the manipulation, that this experience really happened: a lost scarf, like an open refrigerator illuminated a dark kitchen. But despite all its hyper-personalization and for the public a somewhat excessive fixation on the famous actor who would have inspired it All Too Well is also, quite poignant, the story of a young woman trying to find a retroactive balance in a relationship based on an imbalance of power that she was not able to perceive at the beginning.

The most striking lyrics in the new version refer to the age gap between an older man and a younger woman: While the subject of the song is never accused of doing anything much worse than a slight gas ignition and a hypocritical keychain, All Too Well parallels the emotional work many women have undertaken in private as a result of the #MeToo movement: Looking into the past of dating or relationships that left them behind. with a seemingly inordinate sense of unease; ask what exactly constitutes exploitation or psychological abuse; wishing they could go back and extend a little compassion or wisdom to their vulnerable young selves.

For the elegant simplicity of its structure, the shorter version of All Too Well is by far the better song. But the power of the new version comes from its shameless mess, the way it allows a woman’s subjective emotional experience to take up an excessive amount of time and space. It was most obvious when Swift performed the entire song this weekend on Saturday Night Live. In a breathtaking performance, she went through a cycle of feelings as elementary as the seasons: the spring flutter of new romance, the summer heat of passion, the fall operas of sorrow, and finally as the snow fell around. of her in the songs of the last moments, chilling relief from the long-delayed acceptance. Swift hasn’t written an almost as steamy breakup song in the decade since All Too Well, and for the past few years, she has kept her seemingly less melodramatic relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn so far out of the public eye. as possible. On her most recent albums, Folklore and Evermore, she revisited the acoustic sound that characterized Red’s calmer side while writing songs that were more character-oriented than the downright autobiographical work for which she was once known and unfairly criticized. But revisiting All Too Well’s old wounds on such a public stage, she once again seems to fill two phases of her career, re-inhabiting her 21-year-old self as if she were a complex and intuitively understood fictional character. Occasionally, during her SNL performance, Swift looked directly into the camera and delivered a few stares that could have sliced ​​diamond. Some would have thought she was looking at her ex, who may or may not still be in possession of this legendary scarf. But the truth was, the song was about him now. It’s also about the fans, the depths they had heard before everyone else, and everything they still wished they could forget.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/15/arts/music/taylor-swift-all-too-well.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos